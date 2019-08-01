Gagnon Securities Decreased Caredx (CDNA) Holding by $7.15 Million; Stock Rose; Home Depot (HD) Shares Rose While Dowling & Yahnke Lowered Its Holding by $369,203

Gagnon Securities Llc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 17.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc sold 230,783 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The institutional investor held 1.09 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.50 million, down from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.94% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $34.06. About 184,301 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina; 24/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within LATAM Airlines Group S.A, Tupperware Brands, NorthWestern,; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Made One-Time Payment to Illumina and Will Pay Royalties on Sales of Future Commercialized Products; 25/04/2018 – BioCardia Receives New Potency Assay Patent, Providing Further Protection to Autologous Cell Therapy Programs in Heart Failure and Refractory Angina; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX SAYS ON APRIL 17 ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT AND GUARANTY – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – CareDx expands NGS Transplant Product Offerings; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – PROCEEDS OF TRANCHE A TERM LOAN WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES AND FOR REPAYMENT OF CO’S OUTSTANDING INDEBTEDNESS; 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 14c; 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Management Partners Buys 2.4% Position in CareDx

Dowling & Yahnke Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 2.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold 1,933 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 67,752 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.00 million, down from 69,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $3.37 during the last trading session, reaching $217.06. About 777,456 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Home Depot’s rare sales miss; 16/04/2018 – Home Depot May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 20th Straight Gain; 12/03/2018 – Lawsuit saying Home Depot tricks buyers of 4X4 lumber is deep-sixed; 24/04/2018 – 2 Dallas Police Officers and a Security Guard Shot Outside Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources say this is the suspect Dallas PD is searching for in connection with two officers & one civilian shot at H; 24/04/2018 – Jason Whitely: #BREAKING: Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall says the third individual shot this afternoon with the two police; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 24/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: #BREAKING: An arrest has been made after two police officers and a civilian were shot at a Home Depot in; 25/04/2018 – KXAN News: #BREAKING: #Dallas Officer Rogelio Santander has died from his injuries. The other officer and Home Depot; 25/04/2018 – KWTX News 10: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Endurance Wealth Inc has 2.27% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 4,685 were accumulated by Hugh Johnson Advsr Ltd Co. Aureus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 2.26% or 88,857 shares in its portfolio. Essex Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.63% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 57,672 shares. Broderick Brian C holds 2.06% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 30,002 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 315 shares. Klingenstein Fields Communications Limited Liability Corporation invested in 65,896 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Eagle Asset Mgmt has invested 0.72% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Yhb Invest Advisors holds 1.46% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 48,486 shares. Moreover, Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.31% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Nicholas Investment Prtn LP invested in 14,552 shares or 0.25% of the stock. 5,582 were reported by Tudor Investment Et Al. Smith Asset LP holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 5,800 shares. Private Asset Incorporated reported 85,764 shares. Contravisory Invest Mgmt Inc has 132 shares.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 17.56 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 3,680 shares to 25,655 shares, valued at $2.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VSS) by 13,995 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,641 shares, and has risen its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $776,100 activity.

Gagnon Securities Llc, which manages about $353.18 million and $458.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zuora Inc by 145,196 shares to 316,680 shares, valued at $6.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 10,309 shares in the quarter, for a total of 742,824 shares, and has risen its stake in Irobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT).