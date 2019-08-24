Gagnon Securities Decreased Amber Road (AMBR) Stake as Market Value Were Volatile; Ehealth (EHTH) Share Value Rose While Atika Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake

Atika Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 53.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc sold 107,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The hedge fund held 93,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.80M, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.61% or $5.7 during the last trading session, reaching $95.94. About 453,721 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 10/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluating an eHealth Breastfeeding Re; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Pragmatic Trial of An Adaptive eHealth HIV Prevention Program for Diverse Adolescent MSM (SMART); 19/03/2018 – Health Insurers Offer Early Glimpse Into 2019 ACA Market Strategies as Congress Considers Stabilization Measures; 30/04/2018 – Qumu Partners with Compodium to Create a Unified Communications and eHealth Offering Across EMEA; 21/05/2018 – Five Health Insurance Pitfalls College Grads Should Avoid; 07/03/2018 Demand for Short-Term Health Insurance Has Steadily Grown Since Implementation of the ACA; 26/04/2018 – eHealth 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $217.5 MLN TO $227.5 MLN; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH 1Q REV. $43.1M; 13/03/2018 – eHealth Market to Grow at 22.7% CAGR to 2023

Gagnon Securities Llc decreased its stake in Amber Road Inc (AMBR) by 6.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc sold 88,254 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.38 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.97M, down from 1.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Amber Road Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $371.12M market cap company. It closed at $13.05 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBR News: 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN AFFIRMS PROPOSAL TO BUY AMBER ROAD FOR $10.50/SHR; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 8c-Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 20/03/2018 – Annual ‘Souper Bowl’ Food Drive Feeds Thousands in the Raleigh Community; 30/03/2018 – E2OPEN – AMBER ROAD’S BOARD HAS REFUSED TO ENGAGE IN ANY DIALOGUE WITH E2OPEN TO DISCUSS A POTENTIAL TRANSACTION; 30/03/2018 – E2OPEN WITHDRAWS PROPOSAL TO BUY AMBER ROAD FOR $10.50-SHR; 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN SAYS PROPOSAL WITH AMBER ROAD EXPIRES ON MARCH 30; 30/03/2018 – E2OPEN: AMBER ROAD’S BOARD HAS NOT ENGAGED IN TALKS; 15/03/2018 – E2open Affirms Proposal to Acquire Amber Road for $10.50 Per Share; 19/04/2018 – DJ Amber Road Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMBR); 24/04/2018 – Pilot Freight Services Implements Amber Road’s On-Demand Export Compliance Solution

Gagnon Securities Llc, which manages about $353.18 million and $458.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 14,759 shares to 67,545 shares, valued at $2.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 434,448 shares in the quarter, for a total of 688,271 shares, and has risen its stake in Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.74, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold AMBR shares while 21 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.29 million shares or 1.06% more from 22.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Pcl has invested 0% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). 46,700 are owned by Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt. Connecticut-based Lapides Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.52% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Bridgeway Capital Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) for 133,900 shares. Northern Corporation has 0% invested in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) for 270,136 shares. Citigroup has 0% invested in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) for 12,117 shares. Parametric Assocs Llc stated it has 0% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Kornitzer Capital Management Inc Ks holds 0.02% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) or 131,400 shares. Herald Investment Mngmt owns 2.01% invested in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) for 910,000 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 0% or 13,440 shares. Vanguard Group accumulated 1.29M shares or 0% of the stock. Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.01% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Moreover, Fincl Bank Of Mellon Corporation has 0% invested in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Gilder Gagnon Howe & Ltd Liability Corporation owns 72,030 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag has 198,719 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold EHTH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 21.06 million shares or 19.64% more from 17.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated has invested 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Redmile Grp Inc Llc holds 2.25% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) or 1.22 million shares. Lyon Street Capital Limited Liability Corp stated it has 11,918 shares or 2.28% of all its holdings. Moreover, Lord Abbett And Lc has 0.15% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 708,072 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has invested 0.01% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). 401,400 are held by Renaissance Technologies. Charles Schwab holds 0% or 113,608 shares in its portfolio. 93,000 are owned by Atika Mngmt Ltd. Vanguard Gp has invested 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Northern Trust Corporation has 0% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 675 shares. Driehaus Management Lc has invested 0.55% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis Comm Inc has invested 1.34% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Mason Street Lc holds 5,891 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase has 23,097 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $320,815 activity. WOLF DALE B bought $210,095 worth of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) on Monday, August 19.

