Gagnon Securities Cut Its Netgear (NTGR) Position as Market Valuation Rose; Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Has Lifted Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake

Gagnon Securities Llc decreased its stake in Netgear Inc (NTGR) by 54.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc sold 24,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.08% . The institutional investor held 20,109 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $666,000, down from 44,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Netgear Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.08B market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $34.57. About 195,568 shares traded. NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) has declined 17.30% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical NTGR News: 25/04/2018 – NETGEAR SEES 2Q REV. $340.0M TO $355M, EST. $355.5M (2 EST.); 15/05/2018 – All-New Arlo Security Light System llluminates Outdoor Areas and Provides Alerts Against Potential Threats; 19/04/2018 – DJ NETGEAR Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NTGR); 10/04/2018 – Netgear Short-Interest Ratio Rises 76% to 12 Days; 09/05/2018 – NETGEAR Launches Smart Managed Pro Switches With PoE+ for High-Density Converged, Wireless and Secure Networks; 25/04/2018 – NETGEAR 1Q NET REV. $345.0M, EST. $342.5M (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – Nighthawk Pro Gaming Announces Sponsorship of NRG Esports Teams; 20/03/2018 – Morro Data Launches Channel Program to Enable Managed Service Providers to Deliver High-Performance Cloud Storage Services; 08/05/2018 – NETGEAR Debuts Industry-First Orbi Tri-Band Mesh WiFi Cable Modem Router System; 25/04/2018 – Netgear Sees 2Q Rev $340M-$355M

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 42.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co bought 42,186 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 141,382 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.36M, up from 99,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $58.59. About 8.07M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 12/03/2018 – Data breach victims can sue Yahoo in the United States -judge; 15/05/2018 – Verizon has “no interest” in being a traditional TV network and is “plowing money” into the development of 5G, according to CEO Lowell McAdam; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Uptick Tops Estimates, Easing Growth Concerns; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Verizon Owner Trust 2018-1; 26/03/2018 – FCC’S PAI WOULD BAR USE OF FUNDS FROM $8.5 BLN UNIVERSAL SERVICE FUND FROM COMPANIES “THAT POSE A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT” — STATEMENT; 18/05/2018 – FCC investigating reports website flaw exposed mobile phone locations; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN LINEAR CONTENT COMPANY:CNBC; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Verizon, Exits BHP; 16/03/2018 – KCBS: Armed Thieves Targeting Bay Area Verizon Stores

More notable recent NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “NETGEAR Paves the Way for Next-Gen Mobile Wireless Connectivity With Two New Mobile Devices – GlobeNewswire” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Teledyne Technologies, Netgear, Boston Scientific, Medtronic and Becton Dickinson highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Netgear +8.4% after Q2 beat, solid guidance – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NETGEAR Extends WiFi Range and Capacity With Nighthawk WiFi 6 Mesh Extender – Nasdaq” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/25/2019: NTGR,KN,CTXS – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Gagnon Securities Llc, which manages about $353.18 million and $458.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zuora Inc by 145,196 shares to 316,680 shares, valued at $6.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 27,699 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,840 shares, and has risen its stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN).

Analysts await NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 25.49% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.51 per share. NTGR’s profit will be $11.83M for 22.74 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by NETGEAR, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 245.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold NTGR shares while 40 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 31.08 million shares or 4.09% less from 32.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Limited invested in 0% or 12,869 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 53,226 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 11,800 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Geode Cap Limited Liability Company holds 453,703 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Piedmont Inv Advsrs owns 7,893 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company has 62,653 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Gam Ag reported 21,256 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has invested 0.03% in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). Arizona State Retirement Sys stated it has 0.02% in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 42,968 shares. Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership invested in 385 shares or 0% of the stock. Alps has invested 0% in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). Manufacturers Life Insurance The accumulated 20,475 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.11% or 624,492 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 10,118 shares.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon unveils new Media Platform features at IBC 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Suggests It’s 48% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Ltd Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 143,561 shares. Hanson Doremus Inv Mgmt holds 1.71% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 87,855 shares. Deroy Devereaux Private Invest Counsel reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Hgk Asset Management has 9,890 shares. 1.23 million were reported by Fjarde Ap. Capital Research Investors stated it has 69.24M shares or 1.3% of all its holdings. Moreover, Karp Capital Management Corp has 0.73% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Whittier Tru Co accumulated 0.53% or 291,057 shares. Usa Financial Portformulas, a Michigan-based fund reported 97,015 shares. Koshinski Asset Mgmt reported 0% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Garde Capital reported 0.07% stake. 49,365 are owned by De Burlo. Srb reported 0.07% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 1.22M are owned by Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa. Wg Shaheen And Assocs Dba Whitney And Company, New York-based fund reported 37,587 shares.