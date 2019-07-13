Gagnon Securities Cut By $7.15 Million Its Caredx (CDNA) Holding; Cleararc Capital Has Upped Nike (NKE) Stake By $730,968

Cleararc Capital Inc increased Nike Inc (NKE) stake by 39.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cleararc Capital Inc acquired 8,702 shares as Nike Inc (NKE)’s stock declined 1.63%. The Cleararc Capital Inc holds 30,548 shares with $2.57M value, up from 21,846 last quarter. Nike Inc now has $140.07 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $89.12. About 4.09M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 04/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: A Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Low Could Drop This Year; 08/05/2018 – Four More Nike Executives Exit Amid Probe; 19/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: With 4 exec exits confirmed this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s VP of diversity leaves amid efforts to reform workplace culture; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q TAX RATE TO BE 10-12%; 16/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s head of diversity Antoine Andrews leaves during review of corporate culture – Bloomberg; 24/04/2018 – Businessweek: Nike’s Converse brand loses its chief marketing officer to Supreme; 16/03/2018 – Top Nike executives’ departures reflect a cultural issue of workplace misconduct, says Pro4ma’s Dunn; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s Head of Diversity Leaves Amid Review of Corporate Culture; 08/05/2018 – Four more Nike executives exit after harassment allegations inquiry – NYT

Gagnon Securities Llc decreased Caredx Inc (CDNA) stake by 17.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gagnon Securities Llc analyzed 230,783 shares as Caredx Inc (CDNA)'s stock rose 42.89%. The Gagnon Securities Llc holds 1.09M shares with $34.50M value, down from 1.33M last quarter. Caredx Inc now has $1.64B valuation. The stock decreased 4.37% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $38.33. About 477,141 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 215.96% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 211.53% the S&P500.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $36.00 million activity. Shares for $12.00M were sold by PARKER MARK G.

Among 22 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Nike had 40 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Saturday, March 16 by Susquehanna. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and $80 target in Friday, March 22 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Tuesday, March 19. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 12. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, March 18 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Friday, March 22 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Oppenheimer. Pivotal Research maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Pivotal Research has “Buy” rating and $101 target. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by Wedbush.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Columbia Asset reported 91,061 shares or 2.05% of all its holdings. Hendley And has 10,817 shares. Utah Retirement accumulated 232,597 shares or 0.39% of the stock. State Teachers Retirement holds 0.4% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 1.88M shares. Somerville Kurt F holds 2,505 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 90 shares or 0% of the stock. Linscomb & Williams reported 6,032 shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 11,565 shares. 629 were accumulated by Proffitt And Goodson. 7.42 million are owned by Jpmorgan Chase And. Stonebridge stated it has 1.69% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 557,380 are held by Guardian Trust. Ubs Asset Americas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Rampart Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 108,430 shares stake. Hodges Capital reported 6,194 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. CareDx had 9 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, March 22. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Hold” on Thursday, March 7. Raymond James maintained CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. The stock of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, March 7.

Analysts await CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.12 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.18 actual earnings per share reported by CareDx, Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $776,100 activity. $776,100 worth of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) was sold by Yee James P.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 11 investors sold CDNA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 3.39% more from 34.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Orbimed Advsrs Limited Liability Corp owns 0.4% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 827,600 shares. Pnc Financial Group Inc invested 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). American Century holds 87,512 shares. Legal And General Grp Inc Public Limited Company reported 6,850 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 134,681 shares. Blackrock reported 2.46 million shares. State Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 219,711 shares. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 6,552 shares. California-based Dorsey Wright And Associate has invested 0.01% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Connecticut-based Pier Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0.75% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 0% or 10,372 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt has 90,500 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Fred Alger Management has 4.37M shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Howe And Rusling holds 100 shares.

Gagnon Securities Llc increased Irobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT) stake by 72,507 shares to 113,289 valued at $13.33 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Kraft Heinz Co stake by 27,699 shares and now owns 39,840 shares. Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) was raised too.