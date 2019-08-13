Gagnon Securities Cut Amber Road (AMBR) Stake by $706,032 as Market Value Were Volatile; Pg&E (PCG) Holder Baupost Group Upped Position

Baupost Group Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 58.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc bought 9.03M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 24.50M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $436.10M, up from 15.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $16.95. About 5.79M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 13/04/2018 – Request for Offers Launches for Oakland Clean Energy Initiative; 09/05/2018 – RadioResource: PG&E Opens Wildfire Safety Operations Center; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES DATC PATH 15 AND DATC HOLDINGS PATH 15 ONE NOTCH; OUTLOOK STABLE; 25/05/2018 – Cal Fire: In Lobo Fire, Investigation Finds Evidence That There Wasn’t Adequate Clearance Between PG&E Power Lines and Trees; 22/03/2018 – PG&E ANNOUNCES NEW MEASURES TO REDUCE WILDFIRE RISK; 25/05/2018 – PG&E TO REVIEW CAL FIRE’S REPORT TO UNDERSTAND AGENCY’S VIEWS; 17/05/2018 – PG&E Increases Energy Efficiency Options to Help Customers Rebuilding in Wildfire-Impacted Areas Save Money; 23/03/2018 – PG&E Statement on Passing of Nancy McFadden, Chief of Staff to Governor Brown; 30/03/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N -FILED SEVERAL RATEMAKING REQUESTS WITH CALIFORNIA PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION; 25/05/2018 – Cal Fire: In McCourtney Fire, Investigation Finds Evidence That PG&E Allegedly Failed to Remove a Tree From Proximity of a Power Line

Gagnon Securities Llc decreased its stake in Amber Road Inc (AMBR) by 6.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc sold 88,254 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.38 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.97M, down from 1.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Amber Road Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $371.12 million market cap company. It closed at $13.05 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Why Bankrupt PG&E Isn’t Trading At $0 – Benzinga” on April 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PG&E keeps control for now as California gets more time to evaluate bids – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PG&E denies report it deferred maintenance on equipment – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PG&E seeks court approval for price cut deals on solar, battery contracts – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PG&E shareholders plan $15B rights issue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Cap Invsts Ltd has invested 0.05% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Regions Financial has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Howe And Rusling accumulated 0% or 300 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP reported 45,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 7,703 were reported by Pnc Svcs Group Incorporated. Prudential Inc has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Captrust Fincl Advsrs owns 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 1,626 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Co has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Motco holds 137 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Assetmark invested 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 36,624 are held by Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 30,038 shares. Quantitative Mngmt Limited reported 129,422 shares stake. Gabelli Funds Limited Com reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, Pentwater Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership has 1.29% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 5.74 million shares.

Gagnon Securities Llc, which manages about $353.18M and $458.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 12,627 shares to 295,618 shares, valued at $15.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Irobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 72,507 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,289 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL).