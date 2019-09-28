Gagnon Securities Boosted Suncor Energy New (SU) Position by $388,802; Colony Bankcorp (CBAN) Stock Price Declined While Ejf Capital Decreased by $4.53 Million Its Stake

Ejf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Colony Bankcorp Inc (CBAN) by 79.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc sold 282,896 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.12% . The hedge fund held 72,821 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23 million, down from 355,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Colony Bankcorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $145.81M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.35. About 4,049 shares traded. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) has declined 1.18% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.18% the S&P500.

Gagnon Securities Llc increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 3.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc bought 12,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 402,048 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.53 million, up from 389,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $31.69. About 2.38 million shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – SYNCRUDE MAINTENANCE TURNAROUND ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL, WILL BE MOVED UP BY APPROXIMATELY ONE MONTH; 02/05/2018 – After Hours With Trudeau, Suncor CEO Confident on Trans Mountain; 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY 1Q OPER EPS C$0.60, EST. C$0.56; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY SEES SYNCRUDE FY PRODUCTION WITHIN GUIDANCE RANGE; 23/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $44; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q Net C$789M; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 29/05/2018 – MFS International Growth Fund Cuts Suncor Energy; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS MAJOR PIPELINES TO BE BUILT

Since May 24, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 sales for $18,512 activity. 350 Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) shares with value of $5,828 were bought by Reed Matthew D.. Bagwell Lee bought $32 worth of stock or 2 shares. ROSS ROBERT SIDNEY had bought 2 shares worth $32.

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64B and $805.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 539,280 shares to 1.09 million shares, valued at $16.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Utd Corp (NASDAQ:FUNC) by 158,972 shares in the quarter, for a total of 442,775 shares, and has risen its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Investors sentiment increased to 10.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.66, from 2.67 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 1 investors sold CBAN shares while 2 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 3.66 million shares or 176.80% more from 1.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 0% or 4,941 shares. California-based Charles Schwab Investment has invested 0% in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN). Polaris Capital Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.29% in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN). Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Company owns 105,300 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 1,798 shares. Federated Inc Pa invested in 586 shares. Vanguard Inc stated it has 0% in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN). Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN). State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 7,600 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 11,436 shares. State Street Corporation accumulated 0% or 82,052 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Communication reported 2,040 shares. National Bank Of Mellon Corporation has invested 0% in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN). Lakeview Capital Ptnrs Ltd holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) for 71,840 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 73,177 shares.

