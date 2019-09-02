Gagnon Securities Boosted Its Air Lease (AL) Position; Avid Technology, Inc. (AVID) Covered By 0 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Avid Technology has $6.5 highest and $5 lowest target. $5.75’s average target is -22.92% below currents $7.46 stock price. Avid Technology had 7 analyst reports since March 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 15 report. BWS Financial downgraded Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) on Thursday, March 21 to “Sell” rating. See Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) latest ratings:

30/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

19/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

01/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Maxim Group 14.0000

21/03/2019 Broker: BWS Financial Rating: Sell New Target: $5 Downgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

15/03/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold New Target: $6.5 Maintain

10/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Gagnon Securities Llc increased Air Lease Corp (AL) stake by 1.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gagnon Securities Llc acquired 10,309 shares as Air Lease Corp (AL)’s stock rose 7.43%. The Gagnon Securities Llc holds 742,824 shares with $25.52M value, up from 732,515 last quarter. Air Lease Corp now has $4.47B valuation. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $41.54. About 418,981 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE 737 MAX ORDER VALUED AT $936.8M; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: BOEING’S PROPOSED 797 ISN’T AFFECTING A321NEO DEMAND; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE IS `SCRAMBLING’ TO OFFSET AIRBUS, BOEING DELAYS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE NEVER EXPLORED PLACING AIRCRAFT IN IRAN: CEO; 05/04/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Activity Update for the First Quarter of 2018; 02/05/2018 – Air Lease Names Daniel Verwholt as Treasurer; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft With Travel Service; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease Picks Up Order — Marker Talk; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AIRCRAFT SCHEDULED TO DELIVER FROM ALC’S ORDER BOOK WITH AIRBUS IN JUNE 2019; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: RUSSIA ACCOUNTS FOR 3% OF BOOK VALUE OF FLEET

The stock increased 3.76% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $7.46. About 574,805 shares traded or 14.89% up from the average. Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) has risen 82.06% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AVID News: 07/04/2018 – Avid Unveils Latest Wave of Innovations for Media Creation, Management and Distribution; 07/04/2018 – Avid Unveils Avid NEXIS l E5 NL Nearline Storage Solution; 15/03/2018 – Avid Technology 4Q Rev $107.3M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Avid Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVID); 07/04/2018 – Avid Unveils Avid NEXIS | E5 NL Nearline Storage Solution; 10/05/2018 – Avid Technology Board Elects Peter Westley as Chairman; 23/05/2018 – Avid Enters Multiyear Agreement with Seneca College to Upgrade Media Creation and Production Teaching Facilities across Eight C; 07/04/2018 – Avid l On Demand SaaS Platform Unveiled to Deliver Media Workflows in the Cloud; 14/03/2018 – Avid Reveals Powerful Speaker Line-up at Avid Connect 2018 to Explore Innovation in Action Across Media and Entertainment; 23/05/2018 – Avid Enters Multiyear Agreement with Seneca College to Upgrade Media Creation and Production Teaching Facilities across Eight Campuses

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 7 investors sold Avid Technology, Inc. shares while 26 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.89 million shares or 1.39% less from 23.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID). Eaton Vance holds 0% of its portfolio in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) for 23,555 shares. Federated Investors Pa reported 0% in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID). Moreover, Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) for 1.85 million shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Company invested 0% in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID). Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has invested 0.01% in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID). Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Llc owns 61,488 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jump Trading Ltd reported 23,100 shares. Axa holds 0% or 101,700 shares in its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt invested in 348,385 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID). Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) for 612,830 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) for 173,820 shares. Rbf Cap Ltd Llc has invested 0.3% in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 12,868 shares.

Avid Technology, Inc. develops, markets, sells, and supports software and hardware for digital media content production, management, and distribution worldwide. The company has market cap of $299.40 million. The firm offers professional video creative tools, such as Media Composer product line that is used to edit video content; NewsCutter option and iNews systems for news production; Avid Symphony option, which is used during post-production; and Media Composer | Cloud solution that enables broadcast news professionals to acquire, access, edit, and finish stories. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers media management solutions comprising Avid MediaCentral | UX Web and mobile apps that provide real-time access to media assets for media professional; and Avid Interplay asset management solutions, which offers network, storage, and database solutions to enable users to simultaneously share and manage media assets across a project or organization.

More notable recent Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Avid Technology Stock Plunged Today – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Avid Technology Announces Q2 2019 Results – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Avid Technology Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Avid Technology (AVID) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “We Think Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 16,031 were accumulated by Paloma Prtn Mgmt. Marathon Cap Mgmt holds 1.02% or 66,390 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio accumulated 371,547 shares. Earnest Limited Company reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Sei Invests invested 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Mufg Americas Corp invested in 0% or 740 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt accumulated 13,326 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Quantitative Invest Ltd Liability Company, Virginia-based fund reported 37,700 shares. Schroder Investment Management Grp owns 28,106 shares. Agf Invests Inc accumulated 100,000 shares. Zeke Cap Advisors Limited stated it has 0.03% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Brandywine Inv Limited Liability Corporation reported 323,692 shares stake. Barclays Public Limited Liability Corporation has 29,543 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 1.21 million shares. Ejf Cap Ltd Co reported 30,534 shares.