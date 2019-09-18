Gagnon Securities Boosted Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Holding by $1.20 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Schwartz Investment Counsel Raised Its United Parcel Service (UPS) Position

Gagnon Securities Llc increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 14.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc bought 43,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 334,034 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.64M, up from 291,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $28.99. About 2.93M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 02/05/2018 – Enterprise Begins Service at Orla Natural Gas Processing Plant in the Delaware Basin; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Enterprise Products; 08/05/2018 – East Daley: Enterprise Products Partners Crushes Expectations, Exemplifies Health of the U.S. Oil and Gas Midstream Sector; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Rev $9.3B; 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move; 16/04/2018 – Enterprise Begins Full Service on Midland-to-Sealy Pipeline; 24/05/2018 – Apache Dedicates Alpine High NGLs to Enterprise; 25/05/2018 – Enterprise Conducts Open Season for West Texas Crude Oil System Expansion; 15/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in MUFG Securities Americas Inc. Oil and Gas Conference

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 4.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc bought 9,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 214,500 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.15 million, up from 205,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $122.39. About 2.02 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Fremont-Rideout Hlth Gp, CA Bnd Rtg To ‘A’ Fm ‘BBB-‘; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS SAYS SEEKING TO LAUNCH IN-HOME DELIVERY OPTION FOR BULKY GOODS; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE GROUP INC SAYS TIMING OF BALANCE OF 950 N-GENS WILL BE ON A TIMEFRAME SOLELY DETERMINED BY UPS – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Change-of-address scam moved UPS corporate headquarters to tiny Rogers Park apartment, feds say…; 26/04/2018 – UPS – QTRLY REVENUE OF $17,113 MLN VS $15,510 MLN; 25/04/2018 – UPS – SELECT GROUP OF NON-OPERATIONS, RETIREMENT-ELIGIBLE U.S. MANAGEMENT EMPLOYEES INFORMED OF THEIR ELIGIBILITY FOR PARTICIPATION IN SPECIAL VRP; 26/04/2018 – UPS TO HOST CONFERENCE IN FEW MONTHS ON TRANSFORMATION PROGRAM; 25/05/2018 – United Parcel Service Named UPS Chief Marketing Officer; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Net $1.35B; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Camden Cnty Pub Wtr Supp Dist #4, MO COP Rtg To ‘A-‘

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74B and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 25,000 shares to 13,000 shares, valued at $1.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 217,000 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Trex Company, Enphase And More – Benzinga” on September 15, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “Trump calls on UPS, FedEx and Amazon to ‘search for & refuse’ fentanyl deliveries from China – CNBC” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “UPS Paying $8.4 Million To Settle Overcharge Claims – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “9 Hot Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

