Gagnon Advisors Upped Its Stake in Castlight Health (CSLT) by $2.22 Million; Buckingham Asset Management Stake in Chevron New (CVX) Has Raised by $1.61 Million as Valuation Rose

Gagnon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Castlight Health Inc (CSLT) by 63.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc bought 740,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.91M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.16 million, up from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Castlight Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $454.91 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.16. About 243,070 shares traded. Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) has declined 6.41% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.84% the S&P500. Some Historical CSLT News: 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health Reiterates 2018 Guidanc; 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 10/05/2018 – CASTLIGHT HEALTH INC CSLT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.12, REV VIEW $153.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – CASTLIGHT HEALTH INC CSLT.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR LOSS ABOUT $0.11 TO $0.15; 10/05/2018 – CASTLIGHT HEALTH INC CSLT.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $150 MLN TO $155 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Castlight Health Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 13/03/2018 Castlight Health Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health 1Q Rev $36.5M; 22/05/2018 – Castlight Health to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 27/03/2018 – Castlight Boosts Wellbeing Solution with Claims-Based Insights

Buckingham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 44.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc bought 13,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,394 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.22M, up from 29,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $125.98. About 3.76 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 19/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/19/2018 02:20 PM; 12/04/2018 – Chevron Steps on the Gas to Bring California Fuel to Mexico; 12/04/2018 – Devika Krishna Kumar: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 21/03/2018 – Total, Chevron Vie for U.S. Gulf Drilling in $124.8 Million Sale; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES 2ND WHEATSTONE TRAIN STARTING IN 2Q 2018; 20/04/2018 – Venezuela Praises Chevron After Oil Company’s Employees Arrested; 29/03/2018 – SHELL, PETROGAL BRASIL AND CHEVRON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Executives Detail Growth Plan; 25/05/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS COURT’S JUDGMENT RELATED TO THEIR ROLE TO “PROCURE AND ATTEMPT TO ENFORCE FRAUDULENT ECUADORIAN JUDGMENT AGAINST CHEVRON”; 11/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280223 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES

Gagnon Advisors Llc, which manages about $166.57M and $174.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 131,300 shares to 365,355 shares, valued at $11.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11 billion and $793.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 61,894 shares to 148,152 shares, valued at $19.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 16,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,012 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VAW).