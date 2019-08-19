Gagnon Advisors Stake in Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) Lifted by $2.28 Million as Stock Price Declined; Apple Com (AAPL) Holder Ruggie Capital Group Trimmed Position as Shares Rose

Gagnon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN) by 89.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc bought 189,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 401,648 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01 million, up from 211,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Flexion Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $418.79M market cap company. It closed at $10.99 lastly. It is down 56.61% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.61% the S&P500. Some Historical FLXN News: 05/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on The Habit Restaurants, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, The Carlyle Group, Flexion Therapeut; 04/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Announces ZILRETTA(R) (triamcinolone Acetonide Extended-Release Injectable Suspension) Recommended for Unique J Code by CMS; 26/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Presents Updated Results from Clinical Trial Evaluating Repeat Administration of ZILRETTA® (triamcinolon; 08/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics 1Q Loss $41.6M; 26/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Presents Updated Results from Clinical Trial Evaluating Repeat Administration of ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) at Osteoarthritis Research Society International World Congress; 07/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Names David Arkowitz as Chief Financial Officer; 08/05/2018 – FLEXION THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $1.10; 07/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Names David Arkowitz as Chief Fincl Officer; 06/03/2018 Flexion Therapeutics Presents Clinical Data at AAOS 2018 Annual Meeting and the American Pain Society Annual Scientific Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Presents Updated Results From Clinical Trial Evaluating Repeat Admin of ZILRETTA

Ruggie Capital Group decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 99.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruggie Capital Group sold 2,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 25 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5,000, down from 2,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruggie Capital Group who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $952.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $4.22 during the last trading session, reaching $210.72. About 20.50M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Realtime Data, LLC d/b/a/ IXO | FWD Entered | 03/13/2018; 30/05/2018 – HealthXL Launches App to Connect the Industry Leaders that are Transforming Modern Health; 08/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Bloomberg obsessed with Google’s Pixel, Apple’s iPhone Supply Chain–but not Google’s Pixel Supply Chain; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS “THE NUMBER ONE PROBLEM OF MANKIND IS WEAPONS OF MASS DESTRUCTION”; 18/04/2018 – Billboard: Spotify Confirms Hiring of Carl Chery, Apple Music’s Former Head of Artist Curation; 26/03/2018 – Apple iPhone: Let’s Hope Average Prices Decline, Says RBC — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES CLASSROOM MANAGEMENT APP FOR MAC COMING IN JUNE; 30/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Gloomy Outlook, Salesforce Rising, Mixed on HP — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is preparing to take on Apple’s iPad with a line of $400 tablets that could hit shelves as early as this year; 12/03/2018 – APPLE SERVICES HEAD EDDY CUE SPEAKS AT SOUTH BY SOUTHWEST EVENT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested in 1.27% or 2.13 million shares. Menora Mivtachim Holdg Ltd has invested 1.59% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 44,385 were reported by Livingston Group Asset Management (Operating As Southport Management). The Oklahoma-based Bokf Na has invested 1.89% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Towercrest Capital invested 0.84% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Private Advisor Gru Lc holds 2.04% or 542,985 shares in its portfolio. Citizens & Northern owns 24,885 shares or 2.64% of their US portfolio. Orca Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation, Oregon-based fund reported 14,433 shares. Security Bankshares Of Sioux City Iowa Ia stated it has 3.09% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Arcadia Mngmt Corp Mi has invested 2.9% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Edgestream Ltd Partnership invested in 1.12% or 40,019 shares. 52,472 are held by Ramsay Stattman Vela Price Inc. Metropolitan Life Co holds 0.02% or 109,039 shares. Westover Advsrs Ltd Company has 38,687 shares for 3.82% of their portfolio. Millennium Management Llc has 0.06% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 195,958 shares.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple: The Most Expensive Bridge Ever – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nokia’s 5G Business Makes NOK Stock a Defensive Option – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 30, 2019 : AAPL, AMGN, GILD, MDLZ, CELG, PSA, AMD, ALL, EQR, OKE, EA, VRSK – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Apple (AAPL) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Apple (AAPL) Stock Before Earnings on Services & China Growth? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $225,372 activity. Another trade for 8,000 shares valued at $101,120 was made by MERRIFIELD C ANN on Thursday, May 23. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $27,627 was bought by Arkowitz David. Shares for $21,480 were bought by COLELLA SAMUEL D on Thursday, August 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold FLXN shares while 26 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 32.53 million shares or 4.68% less from 34.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,814 are held by Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 1,099 shares. Snow Capital Limited Partnership invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Morgan Stanley owns 1.22 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Invesco Limited owns 103,502 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Group Limited Liability Partnership reported 682,333 shares stake. Bamco Inc Ny holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) for 675,000 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Communications invested in 0% or 300 shares. Carroll Fincl Assoc, North Carolina-based fund reported 2,000 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 47,100 shares. Amer Fincl Inc has 0.35% invested in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). 51,467 are held by Susquehanna Intll Group Ltd Liability Partnership. Zweig has 0.12% invested in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Hudson Bay Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0% in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). 69,379 are owned by Macquarie Grp.

Gagnon Advisors Llc, which manages about $166.57 million and $174.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 131,300 shares to 365,355 shares, valued at $11.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Flexion Therapeutics Announces Publication of Independent Data Review of ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) in the Journal Drugs – GlobeNewswire” on April 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (FLXN) CEO Michael Clayman on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on February 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Sanofi’s Dupixent Found Effective For Pediatric Itchy Skin, Novavax Gets Nod For Late-Stage Study, Allakos Offering – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BTE, BRSS, WVE and FLXN among notable midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on April 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Flexion Therapeutics Reports Second-Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.