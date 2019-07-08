Gagnon Advisors Stake in Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) Has Raised by $2.28 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Cambridge Financial Group Has Decreased Its Position

Cambridge Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc sold 580 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,084 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.52 billion, down from 17,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $4.99 during the last trading session, reaching $350.87. About 2.72 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Air Lease Order Valued at $936.8M at List Prices; 15/05/2018 – USTR CALLS WTO RULING IN AIRBUS, BOEING CASE IMPORTANT VICTORY; 08/05/2018 – BOEING: RYANAIR ORDERED 25 AIRCRAFT; UTAIR AVIATION ORDERED 30; 22/03/2018 – Aviation Capital Group Takes Delivery of its Second Boeing 787 Dreamliner; 05/03/2018 – BOEING 787 DREAMLINER HAS OPENED 170 NEW MARKETS: TINSETH; 20/04/2018 – TURKISH AIRLINES MAKES STATEMENT TO BOURSE ON BOEING ORDER; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – AVIALL WILL MARKET AND DISTRIBUTE COMPONENTS NEEDED TO SUPPORT MAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND OVERHAUL OF GE T700 ENGINE MODELS; 18/05/2018 – The Chronicle Herald: BREAKING: Boeing 737 crashes in Cuba with 104 passengers aboard; 15/05/2018 – WTO Ruling Advances U.S. and Boeing in Case Against Airbus; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ORDER VALUED AT $936.8 MLN AT LIST PRICES

Gagnon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN) by 89.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc bought 189,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.62% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 401,648 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01 million, up from 211,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Flexion Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $414.80 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $10.88. About 500,888 shares traded. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) has declined 52.47% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.90% the S&P500. Some Historical FLXN News: 26/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Presents Updated Results from Clinical Trial Evaluating Repeat Administration of ZILRETTA® (triamcinolon; 21/04/2018 – DJ Flexion Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLXN); 07/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Names David Arkowitz as Chief Financial Officer; 06/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 07/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Names David Arkowitz as Chief Fincl Officer; 06/03/2018 – FLEXION: ZILRETTA DATA SHOWS POTENTIAL TO PROVIDE PAIN RELIEF; 04/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Announces ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) Recommended for Unique J Code by CMS; 04/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Announces ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) Recommended for Uniq; 24/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics to Present Data on ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) at the Acad; 26/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics: Average Time to Second ZILRETTA Admin Was More Than 16 Weeks

Gagnon Advisors Llc, which manages about $166.57 million and $174.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 131,300 shares to 365,355 shares, valued at $11.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $178,756 activity. Shares for $101,120 were bought by MERRIFIELD C ANN on Thursday, May 23. Arkowitz David bought $27,627 worth of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) on Friday, May 31.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 48.46 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Cambridge Financial Group Inc, which manages about $184.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 178 shares to 24,608 shares, valued at $6.08B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ryder System (NYSE:R) by 32,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,582 shares, and has risen its stake in C. H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW).