Gagnon Advisors Stake in Five9 (FIVN) Has Boosted by $1.59 Million as Valuation Declined; Lapides Asset Management Has Decreased Agilysys (AGYS) Holding by $999,600; Shares Rose

Gagnon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 36.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc bought 31,237 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The hedge fund held 116,152 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.96M, up from 84,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $54.06. About 138,296 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 Appoints Industry Veteran Rowan Trollope As New CEO; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 08/03/2018 – Fuze Strengthens Cloud-Based Contact Center Offering through Expanded Partnerships with NICE inContact and Five9; 02/05/2018 – FIVE9, REPORTS $200M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS 20c-25c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Loss/Share 23 Cents to 18 Cents; 08/03/2018 Five9 Joins Industry Leaders at Enterprise Connect 2018; 08/05/2018 – Five9 Named as One of the Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Rev $58.9M; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q REV. $58.9M, EST. $55.1M

Lapides Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Agilysys Inc. (AGYS) by 23.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc sold 47,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.86% . The institutional investor held 152,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.26 million, down from 199,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Agilysys Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $652.73M market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $27.57. About 20,448 shares traded. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 51.89% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.89% the S&P500.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 23 insider sales for $9.81 million activity. The insider SRINIVASAN RAMESH bought 11,000 shares worth $270,490. The insider Kingsley Jebaseelan bought 2,000 shares worth $51,180.