Gagnon Advisors Stake in Caredx (CDNA) Has Decreased by $2.50 Million as Stock Price Rose; Hrt Financial Holding in Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Has Decreased by $3.77 Million

Hrt Financial Llc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 83.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hrt Financial Llc sold 32,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 6,402 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $738,000, down from 39,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hrt Financial Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $115.43. About 819,718 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 06/03/2018 PA DEP: Bureau of Waste Management Overview TUESDAY, March 20, 2018; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling; 22/03/2018 – TOX FREE SOLUTIONS LTD TOX.AX – REFERS TO SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT UNDER WHICH CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LTDWILL ACQUIRE ENTIRE STAKE IN TOXFREE; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT – THOMAS WEIDEMEYER WILL PERFORM DUTIES OF CHAIRMAN OF BOARD ON AN INTERIM BASIS UNTIL A SUCCESSOR IS ELECTED BY MEMBERS OF BOARD; 13/03/2018 – CHEMOSERVIS DWORY SA CHSA.WA – ENERGOASH OPERATES IN FIELD OF INDUSTRIAL WASTE MANAGEMENT AND POST-PROCESS PRODUCTS; 22/05/2018 – Waste Management Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 14/05/2018 – Waste Management Announces Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net Profit Rises 33%; Lowers Tax Rate Guidance; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES 2018 FULL-YEAR TAX RATE 24%-25%; 10/04/2018 – Global Waste Management Market Expected to Reach $285.0 Billion by 2023 – Allied Market Research

Gagnon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 19.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc sold 71,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The hedge fund held 293,785 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.57 million, down from 365,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $975.04M market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $23. About 664,885 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 18/04/2018 – CAREDX SAYS ON APRIL 17 ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT AND GUARANTY – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF HEARTCARE, A COMPREHENSIVE REJECTION SURVEILLANCE SOLUTION FOR HEART TRANSPLANT RECIPIENTS; 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Management Partners Buys 2.4% Position in CareDx; 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina; 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 24/05/2018 – CareDx to Hold Press Conference at American Transplant Congress; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Made One-Time Payment to Illumina and Will Pay Royalties on Sales of Future Commercialized Products; 13/04/2018 – Olerup QTYPE® Receives CE Mark Certification; 01/05/2018 – CareDx Activities at American Transplant Congress; 22/03/2018 – CAREDX INC CDNA.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $61 MLN TO $63 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold WM shares while 315 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 296 raised stakes. 297.16 million shares or 0.88% less from 299.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Beck Cap Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.2% or 3,240 shares. Hanseatic Svcs Incorporated reported 0.9% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Stearns Serv Gru has invested 0.04% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Tocqueville Asset L P, New York-based fund reported 130,188 shares. L & S Advisors has invested 1.07% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Mutual Of America Cap Management Llc reported 0.09% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Argi Invest Svcs Limited Liability Com, Kentucky-based fund reported 3,435 shares. Country Club Trust Na invested 0.03% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Whittier Comm has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). 219,899 are held by First Trust Advisors L P. 290,151 were reported by Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio. Davenport & accumulated 26,232 shares. Leuthold Gp Limited owns 70,296 shares or 1.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 0.59% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Norinchukin Natl Bank The stated it has 55,074 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings.

Hrt Financial Llc, which manages about $1.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (NYSE:CMP) by 15,737 shares to 21,404 shares, valued at $1.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 30,948 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,815 shares, and has risen its stake in Proshares Tr (TQQQ).

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $487.87 million for 25.09 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.60% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 22 investors sold CDNA shares while 37 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 38.15 million shares or 7.81% more from 35.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lord Abbett Company Llc holds 1.84M shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd has invested 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Voya Investment Ltd accumulated 16,334 shares. Axiom Lc De owns 109,430 shares. Cadence Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.24% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) or 67,157 shares. Calamos Llc invested in 0.03% or 172,504 shares. 11,356 are owned by Metropolitan Life Insur. Prelude Capital Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.05% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Swiss Comml Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 69,400 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 50,257 shares. Waddell & Reed Fin has 0.16% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Moreover, Essex Invest Management Company Limited Liability has 0.18% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Voloridge Invest Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) or 43,697 shares. Amer Century owns 101,946 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Private Wealth Partners Lc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).