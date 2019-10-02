Gagnon Advisors Stake in Caredx (CDNA) Cut by $2.50 Million; Overbrook Management Has Upped Its Mastercard (MA) Holding by $314,688 as Stock Price Rose

Overbrook Management Corp increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 5.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp bought 1,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 21,790 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.76M, up from 20,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $268.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $6.27 during the last trading session, reaching $264.67. About 3.13 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options; 30/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Cash and Cash Equivalents $6.89 Billion; 03/05/2018 – Are cryptocurrencies to blame for Mastercard’s lower first quarter results?; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CARLO ENRICO TO LEAD LATIN AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN REGION; 02/05/2018 – CHINESE BANKS ARE ISSUING MASTERCARD CARDS AGAIN: HUND-MEJEAN; 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD SEES MORE NATIONALISTIC REGULATORS AROUND THE WORLD

Gagnon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 19.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc sold 71,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The hedge fund held 293,785 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.57M, down from 365,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $990.51M market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $23.37. About 408,297 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 10/04/2018 – CareDx Launches HeartCare® for Heart Transplant Recipients; 24/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within LATAM Airlines Group S.A, Tupperware Brands, NorthWestern,; 25/04/2018 – BioCardia Receives New Potency Assay Patent, Providing Further Protection to Autologous Cell Therapy Programs in Heart Failure and Refractory Angina; 29/03/2018 – CareDx Announces Completion of Debt Conversion; 01/05/2018 – CareDx Activities at American Transplant Congress; 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 14c; 24/05/2018 – CareDx to Hold Press Conference at American Transplant Congress; 09/03/2018 CareDx Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 47 Days; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE; 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Management Partners Buys 2.4% Position in CareDx

Overbrook Management Corp, which manages about $1.12B and $484.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,219 shares to 55,797 shares, valued at $11.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Leidos Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 37,757 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 167,480 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.96% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Adams Diversified Equity Fund has invested 1.95% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc stated it has 0.01% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Uss Investment Mngmt Ltd holds 4.57% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1.63M shares. Adage Prtnrs Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.94% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Hills Bancshares Trust Co holds 0.28% or 4,043 shares in its portfolio. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 168,905 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors holds 11,468 shares. Logan Incorporated owns 169,158 shares. De Burlo Group Inc Incorporated has invested 4.48% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Kdi Cap Prns Ltd Liability Co owns 5.37% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 54,227 shares. Blackrock holds 63.80M shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma accumulated 1,972 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Co owns 10,932 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Asset Management Incorporated owns 10,251 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. 1,735 shares were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K, worth $468,603 on Monday, August 12. $413,560 worth of stock was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.

Analysts await CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.16 EPS, up 70.37% or $0.38 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.19 actual EPS reported by CareDx, Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.79% EPS growth.