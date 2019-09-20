Gagnon Advisors Raised Its Position in Navigator Holdings LTD (NVGS) by $1.50 Million; Quantum Capital Management Holds Stake in Heico New (HEI.A)

Quantum Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Heico Corp New (HEI.A) by 0.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc bought 3,246 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 489,406 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.59M, up from 486,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Heico Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $102.54. About 603,039 shares traded or 44.03% up from the average. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) has risen 66.76% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.76% the S&P500.

Gagnon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS) by 31.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc bought 167,197 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% . The hedge fund held 699,871 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.55 million, up from 532,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Navigator Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $590.15 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.57. About 134,464 shares traded or 19.23% up from the average. Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) has declined 16.34% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.34% the S&P500. Some Historical NVGS News: 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $77.8 MLN VS $77.3 MLN

