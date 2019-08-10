Gagnon Advisors Raised Its Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) Position by $2.28 Million; Philadelphia Trust Company Increased Its Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $472,413 as Share Price Declined

Gagnon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN) by 89.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc bought 189,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 401,648 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01M, up from 211,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Flexion Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $425.52M market cap company. The stock increased 6.87% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $11.2. About 720,005 shares traded or 24.15% up from the average. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) has declined 56.61% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.61% the S&P500. Some Historical FLXN News: 07/05/2018 – FLEXION THERAPEUTICS NAMES DAVID ARKOWITZ AS CFO; 26/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Presents Updated Results from Clinical Trial Evaluating Repeat Administration of ZILRETTA® (triamcinolon; 04/05/2018 – FLEXION THERAPEUTICS ZILRETTA RECOMMENDED BY CMS; 06/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 21/04/2018 – DJ Flexion Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLXN); 05/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on The Habit Restaurants, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, The Carlyle Group, Flexion Therapeut; 07/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Names David Arkowitz as Chief Financial Officer; 15/03/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 08/03/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics FY Loss $137.5M; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys 1.8% of Flexion Therapeutics

Philadelphia Trust Company increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company bought 8,007 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 566,274 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.48M, up from 558,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.78. About 8.54M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 27/03/2018 – RadioResource: Verizon to Launch Public-Safety Dedicated Core Thursday; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q EPS $1.11; 20/04/2018 – Hartford Courant: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 13/03/2018 – Triton Digital® Expands Canadian Sales Team to Further Accelerate the Digital Audio Industry Throughout the Region; 30/05/2018 – New survey from Hum by Verizon suggests 41 percent of drivers struggle to stay focused during the summer more than any other time of year; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: DoJ investigates AT&T, Verizon, GSMA for possible eSim collusion; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: WIRELESS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH AHEAD THIS YEAR; 13/03/2018 – “While it does not enjoy the scale economics of AT&T and Verizon, it enjoys the advantage of having the superior position of growth as it takes continuous share,” McCormack wrote; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO OFFERING OF $730 MLN 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 – SEC FILING

Philadelphia Trust Company, which manages about $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Versum Materials Inc by 28,425 shares to 7,925 shares, valued at $399,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 161,827 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,790 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon Software-Defined Interconnect enables Private IP network connectivity in minutes – GlobeNewswire” on July 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Sell-Side Digs Into Twilio Earnings – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon reports strong 2Q and first-half 2019 results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,700 are owned by Northcoast Asset Ltd Com. New York-based Howard Capital Management has invested 0.06% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). American International Group Incorporated holds 1.84% or 8.18 million shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 862,002 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Hsbc Holding Pcl holds 0.62% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 5.73 million shares. Norris Perne French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi, a Michigan-based fund reported 10,832 shares. Bath Savings Trust reported 43,057 shares. Jane Street Group Incorporated Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Private Trust Company Na has 55,492 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 0.88% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Edge Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.05% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 3,658 shares. Liberty Mgmt Inc invested in 37,124 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Tn accumulated 0.72% or 85,072 shares. Glovista Investments has invested 0.37% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Premier Asset invested in 26,290 shares.

Gagnon Advisors Llc, which manages about $166.57M and $174.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 131,300 shares to 365,355 shares, valued at $11.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $225,372 activity. COLELLA SAMUEL D bought $21,480 worth of stock. Shares for $27,627 were bought by Arkowitz David on Friday, May 31. MERRIFIELD C ANN also bought $101,120 worth of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) shares.