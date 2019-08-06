Gagnon Advisors Raised Its Equinix (EQIX) Holding; GWG Holdings (GWGH) Has 3 Sentiment

Gagnon Advisors Llc increased Equinix Inc (EQIX) stake by 89.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gagnon Advisors Llc acquired 7,212 shares as Equinix Inc (EQIX)’s stock rose 11.58%. The Gagnon Advisors Llc holds 15,244 shares with $6.91M value, up from 8,032 last quarter. Equinix Inc now has $43.71 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.40% or $7.18 during the last trading session, reaching $519.86. About 282,593 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

GWG Holdings (GWGH) investors sentiment increased to 3 in Q1 2019. It’s up 2.40, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 6 active investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 2 cut down and sold their equity positions in GWG Holdings. The active investment managers in our database now own: 71,842 shares, down from 101,629 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding GWG Holdings in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 0 Increased: 2 New Position: 4.

GWG Holdings, Inc., a financial services company, purchases life insurance policies in the secondary market in the United States. The company has market cap of $343.55 million. It purchases or finances life insurance assets from clients in the secondary market at a discount to the face value of the policy benefit. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also purchases policies in the secondary market through financial advisors and life insurance agents, as well as through its appointed agent program.

The stock increased 3.69% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $10.4. About 4,510 shares traded. GWG Holdings, Inc. (GWGH) has risen 125.69% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 125.69% the S&P500. Some Historical GWGH News: 10/05/2018 – The Sabes Fund for Genomics and Life Epigenetics Announce 2018 Winners of GenoPitch Grants to University of Minnesota Researche; 29/03/2018 – GWG Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr $2.77; 11/05/2018 – GWG Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr $2.22; 29/03/2018 – GWG HOLDINGS – QTR HAD CHARGE OF $6.3 MLN RELATED TO FAIR VALUE IMPACT OF UPDATING LIFE EXPECTANCY ESTIMATES; 29/03/2018 – GWG Holdings 4Q Rev $17.7M; 29/03/2018 – GWG Holdings 4Q Loss $10.8M; 29/03/2018 – GWG Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 21c; 15/03/2018 – GWG Holdings to Report 2017 Financial Results; 19/04/2018 – DJ GWG Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWGH); 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Impact of GWG Tool on Patient Knowledge

Blackrock Inc. holds 0% of its portfolio in GWG Holdings, Inc. for 476 shares. Citigroup Inc owns 2,789 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Deutsche Bank Ag has 0% invested in the company for 3,528 shares. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & Co has invested 0% in the stock. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 2,711 shares.

Analysts await GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $-0.18 earnings per share, down 110.23% or $1.94 from last year’s $1.76 per share.

Among 11 analysts covering Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Equinix had 20 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Deutsche Bank. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 1 report. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Citigroup. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of EQIX in report on Thursday, August 1 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, August 1. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Thursday, August 1 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, February 22 with “Buy”. The stock of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Nomura. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 14 by Credit Suisse.

