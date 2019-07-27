Gagnon Advisors Raised Its Castlight Health (CSLT) Position by $2.22 Million; Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cut Its Holding in Monotype Imaging Holdings In (TYPE) by $4.35 Million as Shares Declined

Gagnon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Castlight Health Inc (CSLT) by 63.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc bought 740,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.91M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.16 million, up from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Castlight Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $416.04 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.89. About 279,341 shares traded. Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) has declined 6.41% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.84% the S&P500. Some Historical CSLT News: 27/03/2018 – Castlight Boosts Wellbeing Solution with Claims-Based Insights; 08/05/2018 – Castlight Health Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health Reiterates 2018 Guidanc; 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 10/05/2018 – CASTLIGHT HEALTH INC CSLT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.12, REV VIEW $153.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 Castlight Health Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – CASTLIGHT HEALTH INC CSLT.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR LOSS ABOUT $0.11 TO $0.15; 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health 1Q Rev $36.5M; 25/05/2018 – Castlight Health Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 22/05/2018 – Castlight Health to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Monotype Imaging Holdings In (TYPE) by 93.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold 229,081 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,088 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $320,000, down from 245,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund who had been investing in Monotype Imaging Holdings In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $827.47M market cap company. The stock increased 23.76% or $3.84 during the last trading session, reaching $20. About 6.23M shares traded or 1448.44% up from the average. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) has declined 19.38% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.81% the S&P500. Some Historical TYPE News: 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2018 Adj EPS 47c-Adj EPS 52c; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2Q Adj EPS 9c-Adj EPS 12c; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2Q EPS 0c-EPS 3c; 04/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Says Robert Lentz Has Resigned From the Bd and Will Step Dn as Chair; 15/05/2018 – Brand Marketers and Creative Professionals to “Trigger” Digital Transformation at TYPO Berlin 2018; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2018 EPS 10c-EPS 15c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TYPE); 27/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.47 — $0.52; 04/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Names Pamela Lenehan Chair of the Bd; 13/03/2018 – Meet Monotype’s New Modern Branding Typefaces: Madera and Unitext

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, which manages about $7.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smartsheet Inc Class A by 29,512 shares to 65,982 shares, valued at $2.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Gagnon Advisors Llc, which manages about $166.57M and $174.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 131,300 shares to 365,355 shares, valued at $11.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

