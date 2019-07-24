Gagnon Advisors Position In Suncor Energy (SU) Was Upped; Gagnon Advisors Holding in Suncor Energy (SU) Has Increased as Valuation Declined

Gagnon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Suncor Energy (SU) by 43.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc bought 63,666 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 209,861 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.81 million, up from 146,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Suncor Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $30.56. About 1.98M shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 21.99% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS MAJOR PIPELINES TO BE BUILT; 13/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$56 FROM C$51; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy announces change to Syncrude turnaround timing and provides overall Suncor production update; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Syncrude Maintenance Turnaround Originally Scheduled to Begin in April Will Be Moved Up by Approximately One Month; 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY 1Q OPER EPS C$0.60, EST. C$0.56; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR KEEPS AN `ACTIVE LOOK’ IN MARKET FOR MNA; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS ONE OF THREE SYNCRUDE COKERS IS DOWN; 06/03/2018 – Suncor Sees Little Room for Further Syncrude Acquisitions; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS PIPELINE ACCESS FOR ALL OIL-SANDS PRODUCTION; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value Opportunities Adds Suncor Energy

Gagnon Advisors Llc, which manages about $166.57 million and $174.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 131,300 shares to 365,355 shares, valued at $11.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

