Gagnon Advisors Maintains Position in Equinix (EQIX); Boothbay Fund Management Stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Raised by $457,446

Boothbay Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 113.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc bought 6,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The institutional investor held 13,025 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $869,000, up from 6,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $81.99. About 233,511 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q Rev $129.9M; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION 4Q ADJ EPS EU0.17, EST. EU0.18; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – REAFFIRMING GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) EUR 365 MLN – EUR 390 MLN; 07/03/2018 INTERXION 4Q REV. EU129.9M, EST. EU127.6M; 03/05/2018 – Correct: InterXion 1Q Rev EUR133.8M; 16/05/2018 – Interxion Opens MRS2, Its Second Data Centre in Marseille; 14/03/2018 – InterXion at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Adj EPS EUR0.17; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION SEES YEAR CAPEX INCL INTANGIBLES EU365M – EU390M

Gagnon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 89.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc bought 7,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The hedge fund held 15,244 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.91 million, up from 8,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $554.09. About 366,858 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Gagnon Advisors Llc, which manages about $166.57 million and $174.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 131,300 shares to 365,355 shares, valued at $11.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Inc holds 0.01% or 637 shares in its portfolio. Cibc World stated it has 1,843 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 2,118 are owned by Ls Invest Advsrs Limited Company. Whittier Trust Of Nevada, Nevada-based fund reported 2 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns has invested 0.04% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.11% or 193,250 shares in its portfolio. Carroll Assoc has 33 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited accumulated 1,193 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Driehaus Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.28% or 16,270 shares. Principal Group holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 1.93M shares. Raymond James & Associate holds 92,796 shares. Nordea Inv Mgmt Ab owns 0.01% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 5,550 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invs Com holds 2,377 shares. Brookfield Asset holds 0.25% or 132,000 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.09% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT).

