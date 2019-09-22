Gagnon Advisors Maintains Holding in Five9 (FIVN); As Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Market Valuation Rose, Marlowe Partners LP Trimmed Stake

Gagnon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 36.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc bought 31,237 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The hedge fund held 116,152 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.96 million, up from 84,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $58.43. About 950,964 shares traded or 12.61% up from the average. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 15/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Five9 Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIVN); 08/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Appoints Industry Veteran Rowan Trollope As New CEO; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Adj EPS 25c-Adj EPS 30c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Rev $235.8M-$238.8M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 8c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Reports First Quarter Revenue Growth of 25% to a Record $58.9 Million; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Rev $231M-$234M; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q REV. $58.9M, EST. $55.1M

Marlowe Partners Lp decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 68.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp sold 813,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 368,154 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.12 million, down from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $33.9. About 6.50 million shares traded or 128.82% up from the average. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 16/03/2018 Global Webscale Company Selects Zayo for Long Haul Dark Fiber; 30/04/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds Zayo Group, Exits Newell Brands; 02/04/2018 – Wireless Carrier Selects Zayo for Significant National Expansion; 07/05/2018 – TierPoint Data Centers Adding Zayo CloudLink Services; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Closes Acquisition Of Neutral Path; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q REV. $649.4M, EST. $653.4M; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – PRESIDENT AND COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED FROM COMPANY, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

More notable recent Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Five9 Inc (FIVN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Five9: A Beautiful Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on March 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Five9: Premium Valuation Is Warranted Over Long Term – Seeking Alpha” on November 17, 2018. More interesting news about Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Five9 Is Ready To Break Out – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Five9, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold ZAYO shares while 80 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 184.70 million shares or 8.79% less from 202.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cap Impact Advsr Ltd has 42,237 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Dnb Asset Management As owns 23,513 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership owns 618 shares. Freshford Limited Liability Company stated it has 4.81% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Grp owns 5,521 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fjarde Ap owns 63,617 shares. Omni Prtn Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 5.33% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 47,802 shares. Cornerstone Advisors stated it has 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Cbre Clarion Securities Limited Co owns 135,740 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Tru Of Vermont holds 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 60 shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation has 125,434 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Qci Asset Mgmt New York accumulated 300 shares or 0% of the stock. Oakbrook Ltd Liability Corp holds 6,250 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Piedmont Invest Advsr has 16,750 shares.