Gagnon Advisors Lowered Its Caredx (CDNA) Holding; Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ) Shorts Increased By 13.5%

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) had an increase of 13.5% in short interest. UMPQ’s SI was 4.16M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 13.5% from 3.67 million shares previously. With 1.38M avg volume, 3 days are for Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ)’s short sellers to cover UMPQ’s short positions. The SI to Umpqua Holdings Corporation’s float is 1.91%. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $15.71. About 841,984 shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 18.79% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS HIRES ERIC FIELD AS CEO; 22/03/2018 – Federal Register: Rogue-Umpqua Resource Advisory Committee; 15/03/2018 – UMPQUA BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 20C/SHR FROM 18C, EST. 22C; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP UMPQ.O -INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 11.1% TO $0.20 PER COMMON SHARE; 18/04/2018 – Umpqua Holdings 1Q Net $77.7M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Umpqua Holdings Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UMPQ); 22/03/2018 – Umpqua Bank Wealth Management Expands to Southern California; 16/04/2018 – Umpqua Bank Promotes Tory Nixon to SEVP, Chief Banking Officer to Advance Human-Digital Banking Strategy; 15/03/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.20 PER COMMON SHARE; 19/04/2018 – Umpqua Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Gagnon Advisors Llc decreased Caredx Inc (CDNA) stake by 26.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gagnon Advisors Llc sold 131,300 shares as Caredx Inc (CDNA)’s stock rose 21.10%. The Gagnon Advisors Llc holds 365,355 shares with $11.52 million value, down from 496,655 last quarter. Caredx Inc now has $955.58M valuation. The stock decreased 5.51% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $22.82. About 573,798 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 24/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within LATAM Airlines Group S.A, Tupperware Brands, NorthWestern,; 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina; 13/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – OLERUP QTYPE RECEIVED CE MARK APPROVAL AND IS AVAILABLE ON BOTH ROCHE & APPLIED BIOSYSTEMS PLATFORMS; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX – UNDER TERMS OF LICENSE AGREEMENT, COMPANY WILL PAY ROYALTIES IN MID-SINGLE TO LOW-DOUBLE DIGITS ON SALES OF FUTURE COMMERCIALIZED PRODUCTS; 10/05/2018 – CareDx Sees FY18 Rev $64M-$66M; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software; 13/04/2018 – Olerup QTYPE® Receives CE Mark Certification; 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Management Partners Buys 2.4% Position in CareDx; 10/04/2018 – CareDx Launches HeartCare® for Heart Transplant Recipients; 29/03/2018 – CareDx Announces Completion of Debt Conversion

Umpqua Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage businesses. The company has market cap of $3.46 billion. It operates through Community Banking and Home Lending divisions. It has a 9.76 P/E ratio. The Community Banking segment provides loan and deposit products to business and retail customers.

More notable recent Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is There Now An Opportunity In Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ)? – Yahoo Finance" on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Is Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance" published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "One Thing To Remember About The Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Share Price – Yahoo Finance" on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: "Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq" published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com's news article titled: "Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ) Misses Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq" with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. CareDx has $4800 highest and $3000 lowest target. $37.50’s average target is 64.33% above currents $22.82 stock price. CareDx had 6 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, March 22. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by H.C. Wainwright. Raymond James maintained CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) on Friday, August 2 with “Strong Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, March 7.

Analysts await CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.16 earnings per share, up 70.37% or $0.38 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.19 actual earnings per share reported by CareDx, Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.79% EPS growth.