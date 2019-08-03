Gagnon Advisors Lowered Its Caredx (CDNA) Holding by $4.07 Million; Facebook (FB) Stake Has Boosted by First Allied Advisory Services Inc

Gagnon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc sold 131,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The hedge fund held 365,355 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.52M, down from 496,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48B market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $35.01. About 1.97M shares traded or 115.70% up from the average. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION, DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO ILLUMINA’S TRANSPLANT CLINICAL APPLICATION PRODUCTS; 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in CareDx; 29/03/2018 – CareDx Announces Completion of Debt Conversion; 10/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF HEARTCARE, A COMPREHENSIVE REJECTION SURVEILLANCE SOLUTION FOR HEART TRANSPLANT RECIPIENTS; 01/05/2018 – CareDx Activities at American Transplant Congress; 28/03/2018 – CAREDX HOLDER MERCKLE INTL GMBH REPORTS 4.11% STAKE; 13/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – OLERUP QTYPE RECEIVED CE MARK APPROVAL AND IS AVAILABLE ON BOTH ROCHE & APPLIED BIOSYSTEMS PLATFORMS; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX SAYS ON APRIL 17 ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT AND GUARANTY – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – CareDx expands NGS Transplant Product Offerings

First Allied Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 5.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc bought 4,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 82,303 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.76 million, up from 78,214 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $539.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $189.02. About 15.30M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/04/2018 – Jack Ma, founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, on Monday urged Facebook to resolve its data privacy problems, a day before Mark Zuckerberg was due to appear at U.S. congressional hearings; 02/04/2018 – Snapchat is mocking Facebook and its Russian political ads controversy with a new April Fools’ Day filter Nothing is off-limits in the fight between the two social media companies; 04/04/2018 – Facebook updates the number of users impacted by Cambridge Analytica leak to 87 million; 21/03/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg will finally speak today about Facebook’s privacy scandal; 27/03/2018 – Facebook CEO plans to testify before U.S. Congress; 05/03/2018 – Facebook asked some users if they thought the company should host content from child sexual predators and violent extremists; 11/04/2018 – U.S. HOUSE HEARING WITH FACEBOOK CEO ZUCKERBERG BEGINS; 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; 01/05/2018 – Facebook Asks App Makers to Stake Bets on Oculus, Messenger; 21/05/2018 – Fone Arena: Qualcomm, Facebook partner to bring high-speed internet connectivity in urban areas

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $776,100 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold CDNA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 3.39% more from 34.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 90,500 shares. Wesbanco Bancorp Inc stated it has 0.04% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Next Century Growth Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3.81% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 697,107 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Arrowmark Colorado Hldg Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 725,781 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada reported 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Vanguard Group Inc Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Ameritas Inv Prtnrs reported 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Gotham Asset Llc holds 0.01% or 12,758 shares in its portfolio. Federated Investors Inc Pa invested 0.02% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Amer Century Companies Incorporated holds 0% or 87,512 shares. G2 Invest Prtn Limited Liability Corp stated it has 44,589 shares. Driehaus Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 765,912 shares. Rk Ltd reported 66,300 shares. Prelude Capital Lc owns 18,707 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CareDx, Inc (CDNA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CareDx Applauds White House Efforts to Reform America’s Kidney Health System – GlobeNewswire” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CareDx, Inc.: Poor Prognosis For Key Transplant Rejection Test – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “40 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CareDx Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,791 are held by Partnervest Advisory Services Llc. Sta Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 5,080 shares stake. Weatherly Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0.67% stake. Comgest Global Investors Sas reported 0.1% stake. Fcg Advisors Ltd Liability Company, a New Jersey-based fund reported 6,349 shares. Strategic Wealth Gp Limited Liability stated it has 0.57% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Toronto Dominion Natl Bank holds 0.54% or 2.07M shares in its portfolio. Mcf Ltd Llc invested in 0.11% or 3,725 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 255 shares. 25,117 were accumulated by Stonebridge Limited. South Street Limited Liability Com stated it has 4.46% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Meeder Asset Mgmt has invested 0.89% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Janney Cap Llc has 0.01% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Shelton Mgmt owns 42,135 shares. Hyman Charles D accumulated 0.1% or 5,811 shares.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $4.57 billion and $2.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (HDV) by 30,895 shares to 19,052 shares, valued at $1.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 46,301 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 518,899 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (EWC).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $252,443 activity.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook Earnings: FB Stock Wafts Higher as Q2 DAUs, MAUs Meet Outlook – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook warns over Libra plans – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why FB Financial (FBK) Might Surprise This Earnings Season – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook (FB) Earnings After The Bell: Can The Growth Continue? – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “What to Expect When Facebook Reports After the Close – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 24, 2019.