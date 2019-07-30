Gagnon Advisors Lowered Holding in Caredx (CDNA) as Stock Price Rose; Copper Rock Capital Partners Holding in Idacorp (IDA) Has Decreased by $1.43 Million

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Idacorp Inc (IDA) by 5.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc sold 14,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 248,382 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.53 million, down from 262,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Idacorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $101.92. About 113,693 shares traded. IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) has risen 14.26% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical IDA News: 03/05/2018 – Idacorp 1Q EPS 72c; 03/05/2018 – IDACORP INC IDA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.21 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Idacorp Backs 2018 View of EPS $4.10-EPS $4.25; 29/05/2018 – Idacorp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – IDACORP, Inc. Declares Dividend; 03/05/2018 – IDACORP INC IDA.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.10 TO $4.25; 19/04/2018 DJ IDACORP Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDA)

Gagnon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc sold 131,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 365,355 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.52M, down from 496,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.43B market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $33.86. About 635,186 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 215.96% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 211.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 10/04/2018 – CareDx Launches HeartCare® for Heart Transplant Recipients; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – PROCEEDS OF TRANCHE A TERM LOAN WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES AND FOR REPAYMENT OF CO’S OUTSTANDING INDEBTEDNESS; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX – UNDER TERMS OF LICENSE AGREEMENT, COMPANY WILL PAY ROYALTIES IN MID-SINGLE TO LOW-DOUBLE DIGITS ON SALES OF FUTURE COMMERCIALIZED PRODUCTS; 24/05/2018 – CareDx to Hold Press Conference at American Transplant Congress; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in CareDx; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A LICENSE AND COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT WITH ILLUMINA, INC – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Made One-Time Payment to Illumina and Will Pay Royalties on Sales of Future Commercialized Products; 13/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – OLERUP QTYPE RECEIVED CE MARK APPROVAL AND IS AVAILABLE ON BOTH ROCHE & APPLIED BIOSYSTEMS PLATFORMS; 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss $31.6M

Analysts await IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $1.17 EPS, down 4.88% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.23 per share. IDA’s profit will be $58.95M for 21.78 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by IDACORP, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.29% EPS growth.

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Hawaiian Inc by 23,725 shares to 668,950 shares, valued at $17.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Sts Wtr Co (NYSE:AWR) by 44,695 shares in the quarter, for a total of 261,321 shares, and has risen its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN).

More notable recent IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “No One Wants to Buy Kraft Heinz’s Dying Brands – Motley Fool” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Just 3 Days Before IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “IDACORP, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Results, Affirms 2019 Earnings Guidance – PRNewswire” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These Factors Make IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “IDACORP, Inc. to Ring the NYSE Closing Bell® on February 12 – PRNewswire” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 17 investors sold IDA shares while 89 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 11 investors sold CDNA shares while 44 reduced holdings.

Analysts await CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $-0.12 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.18 actual EPS reported by CareDx, Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CareDx Announces Full Repayment of its Outstanding Debt – GlobeNewswire” on November 26, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CareDx’s AlloSeq cfDNA and QTYPE Solutions Featured at EFI 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on May 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CareDx (CDNA) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “40 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation on Behalf of CareDx, Inc. Investors (CDNA) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.