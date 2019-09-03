Gagnon Advisors Lifted Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) Stake by $2.28 Million; Stock Declined; Aldebaran Financial Raised Stake in Centene Del (CNC) as Stock Rose

Gagnon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN) by 89.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc bought 189,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 401,648 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01M, up from 211,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Flexion Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $452.33M market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $13.17. About 685,279 shares traded or 20.42% up from the average. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) has declined 56.61% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.61% the S&P500. Some Historical FLXN News: 04/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Announces ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) Recommended for Uniq; 07/05/2018 – FLEXION THERAPEUTICS NAMES DAVID ARKOWITZ AS CFO; 09/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Short-Interest Ratio Rises 56% to 21 Days; 08/03/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics FY Loss/Shr $4.16; 15/03/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics: 74% of Patients Received Second Admin of ZILRETTA Between Weeks 16 and 24; 04/05/2018 – FLEXION: CMS INCLUDED ZILRETTA FOR HCPCS J CODE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Flexion Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLXN); 06/03/2018 Flexion Therapeutics Presents Clinical Data at AAOS 2018 Annual Meeting and the American Pain Society Annual Scientific Meeting; 04/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Announces ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) Recommended for Unique J Code by CMS

Aldebaran Financial Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 99.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc bought 21,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 43,140 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29M, up from 21,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $46.62. About 3.04 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Aldebaran Financial Inc, which manages about $282.59 million and $142.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 8,172 shares to 31,672 shares, valued at $2.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 4,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,785 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Homrich Berg owns 0.19% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 69,206 shares. Bluefin Trading Lc, New York-based fund reported 168,000 shares. Moreover, Burney Co has 0.21% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 64,045 shares. Sun Life Fincl Inc accumulated 721 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cortland Associate Incorporated Mo reported 635,111 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management holds 82,000 shares. 184,738 are held by Eaton Vance Mngmt. Putnam Limited Liability Com invested in 0.05% or 426,139 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt reported 1.10 million shares stake. Pathstone Family Office Lc invested in 0% or 296 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, a Oregon-based fund reported 121,035 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Commerce has invested 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Meiji Yasuda Asset Co Limited holds 0.06% or 13,550 shares. 26,107 were accumulated by South State. Strs Ohio reported 0.23% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Gagnon Advisors Llc, which manages about $166.57 million and $174.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 131,300 shares to 365,355 shares, valued at $11.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold FLXN shares while 26 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 32.53 million shares or 4.68% less from 34.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gilder Gagnon Howe Co Lc reported 1.36 million shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Northern Trust Corp accumulated 447,464 shares. Citigroup Inc accumulated 38,543 shares or 0% of the stock. Partners Limited Company reported 86,262 shares. Parkside National Bank Tru stated it has 280 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Gagnon Securities Limited Liability Corp holds 1.87% or 688,271 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Mngmt stated it has 187,896 shares. 47,100 were reported by Alliancebernstein L P. Blackrock has 2.79M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard Gp reported 1.70 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based Snow Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.06% in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 16,557 shares. 1.22M were accumulated by Morgan Stanley.