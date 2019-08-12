Gagnon Advisors Increased Castlight Health (CSLT) Position By $2.22 Million; DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) Had 0 Analysts Last Week

Gagnon Advisors Llc increased Castlight Health Inc (CSLT) stake by 63.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gagnon Advisors Llc acquired 740,769 shares as Castlight Health Inc (CSLT)’s stock declined 56.84%. The Gagnon Advisors Llc holds 1.91M shares with $7.16 million value, up from 1.17 million last quarter. Castlight Health Inc now has $212.81 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.0349 during the last trading session, reaching $1.4651. About 275,229 shares traded. Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) has declined 63.82% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CSLT News: 27/03/2018 – Castlight Boosts Wellbeing Solution with Claims-Based Insights; 10/05/2018 – CASTLIGHT HEALTH INC CSLT.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR LOSS ABOUT $0.11 TO $0.15; 10/05/2018 – CASTLIGHT HEALTH INC CSLT.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $150 MLN TO $155 MLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Castlight Health Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSLT); 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health Sees 2018 Adj Loss/Shr 11c-Adj Loss/Shr 15c; 25/05/2018 – Castlight Health Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 22/05/2018 – Castlight Health to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Among 3 analysts covering Diamondrock (NYSE:DRH), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Diamondrock had 7 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, June 27 by Wells Fargo. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Sell”. See DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) latest ratings:

27/06/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Market Perform New Target: $10.5000 Upgrade

01/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

06/03/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Sell Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold New Target: $12 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Sell New Target: $9 Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold CSLT shares while 16 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 67.75 million shares or 6.82% more from 63.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited reported 0% in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT). Moreover, Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited has 0.11% invested in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) for 121,625 shares. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corp has invested 0% in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT). 60,200 were reported by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. 148,150 are held by Swiss Commercial Bank. 10,229 are owned by Redmile Gp. Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 80,583 shares. Blackrock holds 0% of its portfolio in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) for 6.61 million shares. Falcon Point Capital Llc invested in 60,358 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag invested 0% in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT). Price T Rowe Incorporated Md invested in 0% or 1.13M shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0.01% invested in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) for 299,705 shares. The California-based Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability has invested 0% in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT). California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 0% invested in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) for 120,231 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And, a New York-based fund reported 19,161 shares.

More notable recent Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s Why Castlight Health’s Shares Got Cut in Half Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Castlight Health Announces New Customer Center of Excellence in Utah – PRNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Castlight Health (CSLT) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Easy Come, Easy Go: How Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Shareholders Got Unlucky And Saw 78% Of Their Cash Evaporate – Yahoo Finance” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Are Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company, a lodging focused real estate company, owns premium hotels and resorts in North America. The company has market cap of $1.90 billion. The firm operates its hotels under the Hilton, Marriott, and Westin brand names in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, and Atlanta; and in destination resort locations, such as the United States Virgin Islands and Colorado. It has a 20.9 P/E ratio. As of December 16, 2011, it owned 26 hotels with approximately 12000 rooms.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold DiamondRock Hospitality Company shares while 72 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 207.65 million shares or 0.08% less from 207.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Lc holds 0.01% or 122,898 shares. Savings Bank Of America De accumulated 115,447 shares or 0% of the stock. Cibc Asset Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Profund Advisors Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 31,504 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt stated it has 3.45M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Victory Cap Mngmt holds 0.09% or 3.72 million shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund, Oregon-based fund reported 80,527 shares. Parametric Associate, a Washington-based fund reported 753,061 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldg Inc holds 0% or 131,458 shares in its portfolio. American International Group Inc, a New York-based fund reported 155,979 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). State Street Corp invested in 10.21M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.01% stake. Proshare Advsr Limited Company has 74,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 75,534 are owned by Brinker.

The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.49. About 784,023 shares traded. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 14.08% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces Promotion Of Briony Quinn To Senior Vice President & Treasurer; 12/03/2018 – Diamondrock Announces Promotion of Briony Quinn to Senior Vice President and Treasurer; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C, EST. 14C; 03/05/2018 – DRH SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05, EST. $1; 12/03/2018 DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 22/04/2018 – DJ DiamondRock Hospitality Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRH); 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +1.8%; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – COMPANY EXPECTS TO SPEND APPROXIMATELY $135 MLN FOR CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – QTRLY REVPAR WAS $157.38, A 1.8% INCREASE FROM COMPARABLE PERIOD OF 2017