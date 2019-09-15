Gagnon Advisors Holding in Caredx (CDNA) Has Decreased as Share Value Rose; Raytheon Co New (RTN) Holding Held by Btr Capital Management Inc

Gagnon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 19.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc sold 71,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The hedge fund held 293,785 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.57M, down from 365,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $945.16M market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $22.3. About 867,069 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 22/03/2018 – CAREDX INC CDNA.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $61 MLN TO $63 MLN; 24/05/2018 – CareDx to Hold Press Conference at American Transplant Congress; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software; 09/05/2018 – CAREDX IN LICENSE & COMMERCIALIZATION PACT WITH ILLUMINA; 10/05/2018 – CareDx Sees FY18 Rev $64M-$66M; 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 28/03/2018 – CAREDX HOLDER MERCKLE INTL GMBH REPORTS 4.11% STAKE; 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX – UNDER TERMS OF LICENSE AGREEMENT, COMPANY WILL PAY ROYALTIES IN MID-SINGLE TO LOW-DOUBLE DIGITS ON SALES OF FUTURE COMMERCIALIZED PRODUCTS; 10/04/2018 – CareDx Launches HeartCare® for Heart Transplant Recipients

Btr Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Co New (RTN) by 10.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc bought 3,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 41,189 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.16M, up from 37,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $198.72. About 1.87M shares traded or 1.25% up from the average. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 03/05/2018 – Raytheon named key partner to develop America’s first, most advanced drone-testing airspace corridor; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon, Planatir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 05/03/2018 Eight U.S. Allies watch newest Patriot upgrade in live fire test; 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 25/05/2018 – Raytheon awarded contract to produce Romania’s new Patriot system; 21/03/2018 – Raytheon Board Approves 8.8% Annual Dividend Increase — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – Raytheon Wins $150.4 Million U.S. Army Contract; 28/05/2018 – RAYTHEON IN PROJECT PACT W/ DEFENCE SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q EPS $2.19; 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON RTN.N SAYS ‘FAIRLY CONFIDENT’ POLAND, U.S. CAN COMPLETE AGREEMENT ON NEXT PHASE OF PATRIOT SYSTEM BY YEAR-END

Btr Capital Management Inc, which manages about $543.26M and $536.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo& Co (New) (NYSE:WFC) by 7,901 shares to 15,655 shares, valued at $741,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sect Spdr Materials Fund (XLB) by 22,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,880 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Co. (Walt) (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “RTN, UTX could rise 30%-40% – Baird – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Raytheon delivering wireless TOW missiles to US Army – PRNewswire” published on August 21, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Raytheon (RTN), Hanwha Systems partner to upgrade Identification Friend or Foe systems – StreetInsider.com” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Raytheon added to BofA’s U.S. 1 List – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The Pentagon Pulls the Plug on Boeing’s Multibillion-Dollar Ballistic Interceptor – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman And has invested 0.01% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Northstar Grp invested in 4,022 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Palisade Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.21% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 2,536 are held by Mechanics Natl Bank Department. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 250 shares. Sageworth Trust reported 0.08% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Trust Comm Of Toledo Na Oh invested in 1,442 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Co invested in 7,048 shares. The Minnesota-based Cahill Financial Advsr has invested 0.2% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Point72 Asset Management L P, Connecticut-based fund reported 876,706 shares. Brown Advisory invested in 0.04% or 72,622 shares. 11,296 were reported by Sigma Planning. Norris Perne & French Llp Mi accumulated 0.04% or 1,912 shares. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 0.12% or 25,918 shares. Moreover, First Citizens National Bank Tru Communication has 0.06% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 2,878 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 22 investors sold CDNA shares while 37 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 38.15 million shares or 7.81% more from 35.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Fred Alger Management has invested 0.44% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Bamco has 0.07% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 509,765 shares. The Minnesota-based Next Century Growth Investors Ltd Liability has invested 3.28% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). River And Mercantile Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 35,779 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. First Interstate Commercial Bank reported 0.03% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Delaware-based Dupont Management has invested 0.02% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Winslow Evans Crocker holds 0% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 236 shares. Pdt Prtn Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.17% stake. Trexquant Invest L P, Connecticut-based fund reported 9,235 shares. Utd Service Automobile Association has 9,613 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New York-based Howe & Rusling has invested 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Moreover, Barclays Public Limited Company has 0% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt invested in 0.21% or 86,500 shares. The Minnesota-based Perkins Capital Management Inc has invested 3.19% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

More notable recent CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CareDx Acquires XynManagement For Pre-Transplant Tech – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CareDx down 13% on bearish Kerrisdale report – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Chris Cournoyer Joins CareDx Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why CareDx Stock Is Rising Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AlloSure Heart Clinical Validation Published in Leading Transplant Journal – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 11, 2019.