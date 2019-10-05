Gagnon Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake in Caredx (CDNA) as Stock Price Rose; S Squared Technology Increases Holding in Ii Vi (IIVI)

S Squared Technology Llc increased its stake in Ii Vi Inc (IIVI) by 26.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc bought 17,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.52% . The hedge fund held 82,200 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.01M, up from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Ii Vi Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $32.68. About 958,280 shares traded. II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has declined 5.92% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.92% the S&P500. Some Historical IIVI News: 01/05/2018 – II-VI Sees 4Q Rev $295M-$305M; 14/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Introduces 1 kW Direct Diode Laser Engine; 14/05/2018 – II-VI Names Enrico Digirolamo to Board; 01/05/2018 – II-VI SEES 4Q EPS 37C TO 43C; 30/05/2018 – II-VI Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – II-VI at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Co., LLC Today; 22/05/2018 – II-VI Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – II-VI Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – II-VI TO BUY COADNA FOR ABOUT $85M IN CASH; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q Rev $294.7M

Gagnon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 19.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc sold 71,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The hedge fund held 293,785 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.57M, down from 365,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $25.37. About 630,905 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 13/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – OLERUP QTYPE RECEIVED CE MARK APPROVAL AND IS AVAILABLE ON BOTH ROCHE & APPLIED BIOSYSTEMS PLATFORMS; 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss/Shr $1.13; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in CareDx; 18/04/2018 – CareDx Closes Debt Refinancing; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX – UNDER TERMS OF LICENSE AGREEMENT, COMPANY WILL PAY ROYALTIES IN MID-SINGLE TO LOW-DOUBLE DIGITS ON SALES OF FUTURE COMMERCIALIZED PRODUCTS; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE; 24/05/2018 – CareDx to Hold Press Conference at American Transplant Congress; 10/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF HEARTCARE, A COMPREHENSIVE REJECTION SURVEILLANCE SOLUTION FOR HEART TRANSPLANT RECIPIENTS; 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss $31.6M; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – PROCEEDS OF TRANCHE A TERM LOAN WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES AND FOR REPAYMENT OF CO’S OUTSTANDING INDEBTEDNESS

Analysts await CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.16 EPS, up 70.37% or $0.38 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.19 actual EPS reported by CareDx, Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.79% EPS growth.

More notable recent CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CareDx sues Natera over false advertising – Seeking Alpha” on April 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CareDx Acquires XynManagement For Pre-Transplant Tech – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CareDx Adds HistoMap To Testing Portfolio Nasdaq:CDNA – GlobeNewswire” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Chris Cournoyer Joins CareDx Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for March 6, 2019 : GWRE, AEO, CBPO, DSGX, ABM, YEXT, TTEC, WHD, CDNA, BLDP, NINE, CMTL – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 22 investors sold CDNA shares while 37 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 38.15 million shares or 7.81% more from 35.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2.27 million were reported by State Street Corp. Gagnon Advsr holds 6.04% or 293,785 shares in its portfolio. Invesco has 0.01% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Charles Schwab Incorporated owns 144,823 shares. Citigroup invested in 58,712 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Principal Financial Grp Inc has 0% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Legal And General Grp Inc Plc invested in 0% or 8,081 shares. Essex Management Ltd Llc reported 35,779 shares. 1,010 are held by Victory Cap Mgmt. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust owns 13,103 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New York-based Millennium Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Redwood Invests Limited Liability Corp reported 438,407 shares. Calamos Advsr Ltd Com has 172,504 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 15,745 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on September 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “II-VI Incorporated Wins 2019 Supplier Excellence Award from Fujitsu – GlobeNewswire” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “II-VI Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “II-VI, Inc. (IIVI) Announces Completion of Finisar Acquisition (FNSR) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold IIVI shares while 57 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 56.44 million shares or 1.00% more from 55.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. York Management Glob Advisors Ltd holds 0.24% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) or 164,181 shares. Blackrock accumulated 0.02% or 10.65 million shares. Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability Corporation, New Jersey-based fund reported 7,342 shares. S Squared Ltd Liability Com reported 2.24% of its portfolio in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.01% or 46,750 shares in its portfolio. Shufro Rose And Limited Co holds 1.02% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) or 287,216 shares. D E Shaw has 299,221 shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 186 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based First Commonwealth Fincl Corp Pa has invested 0.37% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Hillcrest Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 1.03% invested in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) for 180,969 shares. Shelton Capital holds 0.01% of its portfolio in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) for 5,926 shares. Victory Mngmt Incorporated has 206,042 shares. S&T State Bank Pa holds 0.06% of its portfolio in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) for 8,000 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 7,469 shares. Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0% invested in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) for 1,927 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $493,496 activity.