Gagnon Advisors Has Trimmed Its Caredx (CDNA) Holding as Share Price Rose; As Autohome (ATHM) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Amp Capital Investors LTD Has Lowered Position

Gagnon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc sold 131,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The hedge fund held 365,355 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.52M, down from 496,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.61% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $23.74. About 579,329 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software; 10/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF HEARTCARE, A COMPREHENSIVE REJECTION SURVEILLANCE SOLUTION FOR HEART TRANSPLANT RECIPIENTS; 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss $31.6M; 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss/Shr $1.13; 28/03/2018 – CAREDX HOLDER MERCKLE INTL GMBH REPORTS 4.11% STAKE; 22/04/2018 – DJ CareDx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDNA); 22/03/2018 – CAREDX INC CDNA.O FY2018 REV VIEW $61.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Management Partners Buys 2.4% Position in CareDx; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Made One-Time Payment to Illumina and Will Pay Royalties on Sales of Future Commercialized Products

Amp Capital Investors Ltd decreased its stake in Autohome Inc (ATHM) by 35.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd sold 30,474 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.31% . The institutional investor held 56,008 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.18M, down from 86,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Autohome Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $81.72. About 899,985 shares traded or 5.98% up from the average. Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) has declined 15.03% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ATHM News: 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME 1Q REV. 1.29B YUAN, EST. 1.24B YUAN; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Net $327.4M; 08/03/2018 – CORRECT: AUTOHOME SEES 1Q REV. 1.22B YUAN TO 1.25B YUAN; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME INC – QTRLY SHR RMB 4.05; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR RMB 4.36; 19/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH OUTPERFORM, TARGET PRICE OF $102; 30/05/2018 – Autohome Hits Record Since 2013 IPO: Chinese ADRs Wednesday; 13/04/2018 – Autohome Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME SEES 2Q REV. 1.78B YUAN TO 1.80B YUAN, EST. 1.74B YUAN; 07/03/2018 AUTOHOME INC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE RMB 6.15

Amp Capital Investors Ltd, which manages about $17.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bruker Corp (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 9,190 shares to 30,592 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 25,640 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,652 shares, and has risen its stake in Tapestry Inc.