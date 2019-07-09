Gagnon Advisors Has Trimmed Caredx (CDNA) Holding by $4.07 Million; Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Rose While Hayek Kallen Investment Management Upped by $375,580 Its Holding

Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 39.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management bought 211 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 747 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $961.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $9.41 during the last trading session, reaching $1952.32. About 2.66 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – 24 7.ai Brings Conversational Chatbots to Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant; 29/03/2018 – Tech Today: Amazon Trumped Again, Tesla Shootout, Buying Spotify — Barron’s Blog; 25/05/2018 – Lakeland Ledger: Amazon’s finance ambitions draw attention from Fed; 19/04/2018 – As Amazon continues to grow, Bezos’s annual shareholder letters are drawing even wider appreciation among business leaders; 02/04/2018 – Orion Health Group: Migrating Population Health Suite to the Cloud With Five Customers Live on Amazon Web Service; 23/04/2018 – Amazon wouldn’t have happened if it weren’t for Bernie Madoff; 26/05/2018 – Amazon covers the basics with food, clothing and entertainment; 24/05/2018 – AMZN DEVICE MISTOOK BACKGROUND CHAT AS ‘SEND MESSAGE’ COMMAND; 05/04/2018 – Patrick Howell O’Neill: Sources: at a private dinner with Trump last night, Oracle CEO criticized the bidding process for a big; 03/04/2018 – AMZN: Amazon, raising shipping fee by up to 50%

Gagnon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc sold 131,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 365,355 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.52 million, down from 496,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $35.39. About 447,112 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 215.96% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 211.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in CareDx; 13/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – OLERUP QTYPE RECEIVED CE MARK APPROVAL AND IS AVAILABLE ON BOTH ROCHE & APPLIED BIOSYSTEMS PLATFORMS; 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss/Shr $1.13; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Made One-Time Payment to Illumina and Will Pay Royalties on Sales of Future Commercialized Products; 28/03/2018 – CAREDX HOLDER MERCKLE INTL GMBH REPORTS 4.11% STAKE; 22/03/2018 – CAREDX INC CDNA.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $61 MLN TO $63 MLN; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A LICENSE AND COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT WITH ILLUMINA, INC – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – CareDx expands NGS Transplant Product Offerings; 10/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF HEARTCARE, A COMPREHENSIVE REJECTION SURVEILLANCE SOLUTION FOR HEART TRANSPLANT RECIPIENTS; 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 14c

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $776,100 activity.

More notable recent CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Chip and steel stocks, Oasmia – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On CareDx, Inc. (CDNA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CareDx Reports First Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:CDNA – GlobeNewswire” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CareDx Profiles AlloSeq Suite of NGS Products at ASHI – GlobeNewswire” published on October 02, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CareDx Agrees to Acquire OTTR Complete Transplant Management – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Analysts await CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.12 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.18 actual EPS reported by CareDx, Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 11 investors sold CDNA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 3.39% more from 34.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Llc has 0% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Oppenheimer Asset owns 421 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). New York-based Amer Gru has invested 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Rk Capital Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.6% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Arrowmark Colorado Lc has invested 0.22% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Axiom Invsts Limited Liability De stated it has 103,525 shares. Moreover, G2 Investment Mngmt Lc has 0.43% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Kornitzer Mgmt Ks, Kansas-based fund reported 240,120 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has invested 0.01% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Meeder Asset Mgmt accumulated 6,072 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Castleark Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.23% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 196,005 shares. Osterweis Capital Mgmt has invested 0.24% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Millennium Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 107,402 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 3,325 shares.