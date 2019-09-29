Gagnon Advisors Has Raised Its Stake in Navigator Holdings LTD (NVGS) by $1.50 Million as Share Value Declined; California State Teachers Retirement System Position in Wabtec (WAB) Boosted by $3.21 Million

Gagnon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS) by 31.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc bought 167,197 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% . The hedge fund held 699,871 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.55M, up from 532,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Navigator Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $597.40M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.7. About 42,470 shares traded. Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) has declined 16.34% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.34% the S&P500. Some Historical NVGS News: 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $76.7M

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 20.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System bought 45,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 268,113 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.24 million, up from 222,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $72. About 788,234 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Says Raymond Betler Will Remain President and CEO of the Merged Company; 17/05/2018 – Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Board Member Nickolas W. Vande Steeg Retires; 20/04/2018 – GE-WABTEC DEAL NOT FINALIZED, TALKS MAY STILL FALL APART; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 03/04/2018 – DOJ: Knorr, Wabtec Settlement Requires Cooperation in Ongoing Antitrust Division Investigation; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Says GE to Receive $2.9B in Cash at Closing, GE and Its Holders to Get a 50.1% Ownership Interst; 19/04/2018 – Wabtec Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 20/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO NEARS DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT WITH WABTEC CORP; 21/05/2018 – GE merges transportation unit with Wabtec in $11.1 bln deal; 20/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec

More notable recent Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Butters to give up CEO role at Navigator, succeeded by Deans – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Navigator Holdings Stock Rose 14% in February – Motley Fool” published on March 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For May 13, 2019 – Benzinga” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Tamara Bohlig, Chief Marketing Officer at AssetMark, Appointed to Axos Financialâ€™s Board of Directors – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Enterprise Products Targets Eagle Ford Upside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

More notable recent Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wabtec -5.4% on downgrade at Buckingham – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Is GE’s Loss Wabtec’s Gain – Seeking Alpha” published on February 04, 2019, Fool.com published: “Wabtec’s Results Soar in Q2, Driven by the GE Transportation Merger – Motley Fool” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Wabtec Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering by selling stockholder – GlobeNewswire” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Wabtec To Consolidate Boise And Erie Operations – Benzinga” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.19 billion activity. Shares for $193,530 were bought by DeNinno David L. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $652,600 was made by NEUPAVER ALBERT J on Tuesday, May 21. Another trade for 16.97M shares valued at $1.19B was sold by GENERAL ELECTRIC CO.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 3.54, from 4.39 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 82 investors sold WAB shares while 205 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 36.06% less from 287.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cordasco Ntwk owns 0% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 64 shares. Ftb Advisors reported 323 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt Incorporated Ny reported 131 shares stake. Natixis LP invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Bollard Limited holds 0% or 49 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cap Inv Of America Incorporated has 2.05% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Covington Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Ima Wealth invested in 55 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameriprise Financial invested in 0.01% or 449,291 shares. Bartlett & Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 407 shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of owns 8,143 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bridgewater Assocs LP invested in 4,478 shares. Hikari Pwr reported 215,200 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Oh reported 6,542 shares. Covington Advsrs Inc reported 0.33% stake.