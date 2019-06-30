Gagnon Advisors Has Lowered Holding in Caredx (CDNA) by $4.07 Million; Phoenix New Media LTD (FENG) Holder International Value Advisers Has Upped Its Holding

International Value Advisers Llc increased its stake in Phoenix New Media Ltd. (FENG) by 26.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc bought 878,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.23% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.17 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.55M, up from 3.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Phoenix New Media Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.50 million market cap company. The stock decreased 10.71% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $3.25. About 194,170 shares traded or 111.67% up from the average. Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) has declined 2.15% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FENG News: 12/03/2018 – PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS $0.02; 12/03/2018 PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD – QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B ORDINARY SHARE $0.00; 14/05/2018 – PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD FENG.N – QTRLY NET LOSS PER CLASS A AND CLASS B ORDINARY SHARE RMB0.06; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 12/03/2018 – Phoenix New Media 4Q Rev $71M; 03/04/2018 – Phoenix New Media Announces Yidian’s Financing Update; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Rev $45.3M; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Loss $9.3M; 26/04/2018 – Phoenix New Media Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 12/03/2018 – Phoenix New Media 4Q EPS 0c

Gagnon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc sold 131,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 365,355 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.52M, down from 496,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $35.99. About 593,851 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 215.96% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 211.53% the S&P500.

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 215.96% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 211.53% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 11 investors sold CDNA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 3.39% more from 34.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory invested 0% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Frontier Management Com Ltd Com invested 0.01% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Friess Assoc Limited Liability Company, a Wyoming-based fund reported 202,698 shares. Moreover, Orbimed Advisors Ltd Com has 0.4% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Millrace Asset Group Inc Inc stated it has 37,600 shares or 1% of all its holdings. Aqr Cap Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). 143,466 were accumulated by California Employees Retirement Systems. Td Asset Management Inc invested 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Goldman Sachs Group Inc Incorporated invested in 586,916 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ameritas Prtnrs Inc reported 2,924 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 480,371 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 14,420 shares. Iszo Management Limited Partnership reported 327,106 shares. Essex Mngmt Com Lc has invested 0.1% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 82,048 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $776,100 activity.

Analysts await CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.12 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.18 actual earnings per share reported by CareDx, Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% EPS growth.