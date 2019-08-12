Gagnon Advisors Has Lifted Its Holding in Castlight Health (CSLT) as Stock Declined; As Intel (INTC) Share Value Declined, First Heartland Consultants Has Decreased Its Holding

First Heartland Consultants Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 73.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Heartland Consultants Inc sold 30,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 10,923 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $587,000, down from 41,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $45.94. About 7.79M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 09/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Advisory: Senate Intel to Hold Confirmation Hearing on Lieutenant General Nakasone to be Director of the; 16/05/2018 – MACRON TO MEET ZUCKERBERG, MICROSOFT’S NADELLA, INTEL’S KRZANICH, IBM’S ROMETTY TO SET UP DIALOGUE, EXPECTS INVESTMENTS AND JOB ANNOUCEMENTS – ELYSEE; 17/05/2018 – Arias Intel’s SportXction® to Take Advantage of Huge Opportunity After Supreme Court Ruling to Allow States to Legalize Spor; 22/05/2018 – Phillips Edison & Company Announces “Retail Intel” Podcast; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight Plus, inside Facebook’s massive bet on an AR future; inside Reddit and the conservative Meredith Corporation; and the Museum of Failure is a hit; 26/04/2018 – INTEL BOOSTS FORECAST FOR YR; 27/04/2018 – HousePrmCommIntl: Intel Committee Publishes Russia Report; 02/04/2018 – DDN Named Datacenter Platform Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards, Recognizing its Market Leadership at; 17/05/2018 – MOBILEYE SAYS TO START SUPPLYING AUTOMAKER WITH SELF-DRIVING SYSTEMS STARTING IN 2021; 23/05/2018 – Institut Curie Names Intel Lead Partner to Implement High-Performance Computing and Artificial Intelligence in Accelerating Genome Sequencing and lnterpretation for Oncology

Gagnon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Castlight Health Inc (CSLT) by 63.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc bought 740,769 shares as the company’s stock declined 56.84% . The hedge fund held 1.91M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.16M, up from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Castlight Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.52M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.47. About 175,220 shares traded. Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) has declined 63.82% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CSLT News: 13/03/2018 Castlight Health Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 27/03/2018 – Castlight Boosts Wellbeing Solution with Claims-Based Insights; 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 10/05/2018 – CASTLIGHT HEALTH INC CSLT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.12, REV VIEW $153.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Castlight Health Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health Reiterates 2018 Guidanc; 25/05/2018 – Castlight Health Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 10/05/2018 – CASTLIGHT HEALTH INC CSLT.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $150 MLN TO $155 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health 1Q Rev $36.5M

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.23 billion for 9.73 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

First Heartland Consultants Inc, which manages about $867.76M and $356.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (HYG) by 4,755 shares to 10,243 shares, valued at $886,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd I (FMB) by 8,437 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,847 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exch Trd Alpha Fd I (FDT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15.56M are owned by Royal Comml Bank Of Canada. Brookstone Capital Management invested in 16,173 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Sfmg Limited owns 55,152 shares. Letko Brosseau And holds 2.07M shares. Brandywine Glob Inv Mngmt Lc accumulated 4.66 million shares. Front Barnett Lc holds 0.21% or 23,757 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Colrain Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.19% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Bridgeway Mgmt holds 1.32% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 1.97 million shares. Polar Llp reported 915,920 shares. Mirador Cap Ptnrs LP holds 83,917 shares. Cannell Peter B & has invested 0.61% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Jones Financial Cos Lllp owns 15,457 shares. Moreover, E&G Advsr LP has 0.37% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Invest Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability holds 32,722 shares. Ima Wealth holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 36,583 shares.

Gagnon Advisors Llc, which manages about $166.57M and $174.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 131,300 shares to 365,355 shares, valued at $11.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold CSLT shares while 16 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 67.75 million shares or 6.82% more from 63.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% of its portfolio in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT). Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 53,302 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% of its portfolio in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT). Falcon Point Cap Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.12% in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT). Intll stated it has 50,084 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT). Paradigm Cap Ny has invested 0.31% in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT). Paloma Ptnrs Co has invested 0% in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT). State Street Corp invested in 1.39M shares. Voya Inv Management Limited Com reported 32,585 shares. Raymond James & owns 50,728 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock holds 0% or 6.61 million shares. Bridgeway Cap Management has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT). 55,951 are held by Metropolitan Life New York.