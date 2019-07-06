Gagnon Advisors Has Lifted Its Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) Position by $2.28 Million; Lending Tree (TREE) Stock Rose While Teton Advisors Lowered Its Position by $1.67 Million

Teton Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Lending Tree Inc. (TREE) by 42.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc sold 4,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,440 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26M, down from 11,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Lending Tree Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $415.3. About 151,172 shares traded. LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has risen 35.87% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.44% the S&P500. Some Historical TREE News: 10/05/2018 – LendingTree’s Consumer Debt Outlook Finds Americans On Pace to Amass a Collective $4 Trillion in Consumer Debt by the End of 2018; 29/05/2018 – CompareCards Releases 2018 Credit Card Fee Report; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Sees 2018 EBIT $145M-EBIT $150M; 21/04/2018 – DJ LendingTree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TREE); 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Reports Record 1Q 2018 Results; 04/04/2018 – LendingTree Launches Credit Analyzer, a Free Credit and Debt Analysis Tool; 07/05/2018 – LendingTree Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q EPS $2.12; 02/04/2018 – LendingTree Ranks Cities with the Highest Share of Cash-Out Refinance Borrowers; 13/03/2018 – LendingTree Group Meeting Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 21

Gagnon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN) by 89.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc bought 189,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.62% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 401,648 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01 million, up from 211,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Flexion Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $423.95 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $11.12. About 430,185 shares traded. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) has declined 52.47% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.90% the S&P500. Some Historical FLXN News: 04/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Announces ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) Recommended for Uniq; 07/05/2018 – FLEXION THERAPEUTICS NAMES DAVID ARKOWITZ AS CFO; 26/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics: Average Time to Second ZILRETTA Admin Was More Than 16 Weeks; 06/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 15/03/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – FLEXION THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $1.10; 24/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics to Present Data on ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) at the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy Annual Meeting 2018; 08/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics 1Q Loss $41.6M; 04/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Announces ZILRETTA(R) (triamcinolone Acetonide Extended-Release Injectable Suspension) Recommended for Unique J Code by CMS; 07/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Names David Arkowitz as Chief Financial Officer

Since March 12, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $178,756 activity. Clayman Michael D. bought $50,009 worth of stock or 4,046 shares. 2,500 Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) shares with value of $27,627 were bought by Arkowitz David.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold FLXN shares while 26 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 32.53 million shares or 4.68% less from 34.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Century reported 0% in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Gilder Gagnon Howe And Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.36M shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Bamco accumulated 675,000 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Limited Com reported 0% stake. Alliancebernstein LP owns 47,100 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated has 0% invested in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) for 1.70 million shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs owns 0% invested in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) for 2,654 shares. Gam Holding Ag owns 168,100 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Swiss Commercial Bank reported 55,211 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 27,045 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker has 216 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada accumulated 0% or 359,311 shares. 2.51 million were accumulated by Capital Ww Investors.

Gagnon Advisors Llc, which manages about $166.57 million and $174.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 131,300 shares to 365,355 shares, valued at $11.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Teton Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.00 billion and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Park Ohio Hldgs Corp Com (NASDAQ:PKOH) by 13,700 shares to 209,431 shares, valued at $6.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Golden Entertainment Inc by 25,393 shares in the quarter, for a total of 592,210 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Bankshares Corp New Com (NASDAQ:UBSH).

