Gagnon Advisors Has Lifted Its Equinix (EQIX) Position by $3.27 Million as Market Value Rose; America’s Car (CRMT) Stake Held by Ranger Investment Management Lp

Ranger Investment Management Lp increased its stake in America’s Car (CRMT) by 29.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp bought 15,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.00% . The institutional investor held 67,740 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.19M, up from 52,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in America’s Car for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $580.51 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $87.16. About 81,750 shares traded. America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) has risen 42.21% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.21% the S&P500.

Gagnon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 89.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc bought 7,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The hedge fund held 15,244 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.91M, up from 8,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $9.26 during the last trading session, reaching $558.68. About 203,083 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 10 investors sold CRMT shares while 36 reduced holdings. only 25 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 4.91 million shares or 5.13% more from 4.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT). Citigroup Incorporated holds 4,764 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT). Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 0% or 1,332 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 12,562 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 14,733 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System stated it has 23,637 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 0.02% in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT). California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% or 8,938 shares. Meeder Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0% in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT). Mraz Amerine & Assoc Incorporated invested 0.09% in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT). Sawgrass Asset Management Limited Liability owns 25,425 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Grp has 0% invested in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT). Geode Cap Mgmt Lc has 79,709 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock owns 0% invested in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) for 522,194 shares.

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16B and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Inter Parfums Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 64,495 shares to 661,394 shares, valued at $50.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lemaitre Vascular Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 112,308 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 620,072 shares, and cut its stake in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN).

