Gagnon Advisors Has Lifted Castlight Health (CSLT) Stake; Tortoise Energy Independence Fund (NDP) Shorts Raised By 7.29%

Gagnon Advisors Llc increased Castlight Health Inc (CSLT) stake by 63.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gagnon Advisors Llc acquired 740,769 shares as Castlight Health Inc (CSLT)’s stock rose 13.35%. The Gagnon Advisors Llc holds 1.91M shares with $7.16M value, up from 1.17 million last quarter. Castlight Health Inc now has $455.63M valuation. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $3.165. About 47,904 shares traded. Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) has declined 6.41% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.84% the S&P500. Some Historical CSLT News: 22/05/2018 – Castlight Health to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health Sees 2018 Adj Loss/Shr 11c-Adj Loss/Shr 15c; 25/05/2018 – CFO Nolan Registers 924 Of Castlight Health Inc; 19/04/2018 – Castlight Releases First-of-Its-Kind Report on Digital Health in the Workplace; 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health Sees 2018 Rev $150M-$155M; 10/05/2018 – CASTLIGHT HEALTH INC CSLT.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $150 MLN TO $155 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Castlight Health Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 13/03/2018 Castlight Health Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – CASTLIGHT HEALTH INC CSLT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.12, REV VIEW $153.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – DJ Castlight Health Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSLT)

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc (NYSE:NDP) had an increase of 7.29% in short interest. NDP’s SI was 294,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 7.29% from 274,300 shares previously. With 169,800 avg volume, 2 days are for Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc (NYSE:NDP)’s short sellers to cover NDP’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.95. About 36,618 shares traded. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) has declined 32.29% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.72% the S&P500.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. The company has market cap of $102.39 million. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It currently has negative earnings. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector.

More notable recent Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NDP: Sell The Tortoise – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oilfield service companies beginning to raise prices, report says – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fracking revolution a ‘disaster’ for investors, says former EQT boss – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Will Canada’s Oil Industry Get A Pipeline Lifeline? – Forbes” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Jagmeet Singh Targets Telecoms: Are the Big 3 Still Safe to Own? – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.57 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 3 investors sold Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. shares while 11 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 1.66 million shares or 9.50% more from 1.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bankshares De has 400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP). Iowa-based Cambridge Research Inc has invested 0.01% in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP). Raymond James Service Advisors holds 0% or 10,733 shares in its portfolio. Mariner Lc stated it has 10,483 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian State Bank reported 275 shares stake. The Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards & Com has invested 0% in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP). Ameriprise Inc accumulated 15,200 shares. Arete Wealth Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.64% or 368,047 shares. Invesco accumulated 63,924 shares or 0% of the stock. Guggenheim Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 113,355 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Llp reported 0% of its portfolio in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP). Citigroup holds 0% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) for 12,978 shares. 18,255 were accumulated by Raymond James & Assocs.

Among 2 analysts covering Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Castlight Health had 2 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold”.