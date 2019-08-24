Gagnon Advisors Has Decreased Position in Caredx (CDNA) by $4.07 Million; Intl Business Mchn (IBM) Market Valuation Rose While Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Lowered Holding by $303,150

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Intl Business Mchn (IBM) by 62.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company sold 2,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 1,279 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $181,000, down from 3,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Intl Business Mchn for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $4.75 during the last trading session, reaching $129.57. About 4.41M shares traded or 18.25% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 29/03/2018 – IBM TO HIRE 400 ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EXPERTS IN FRANCE: AFP; 24/04/2018 – IBM Raises Dividend By 4.7% — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – Syncsort Advances Security Strategy with Acquisition of Townsend Security’s IBM i Data Privacy Products; 30/05/2018 – Fujitsu, IBM Join Actifio Data Driven 2018 As Premier Sponsors; 22/03/2018 – Apple, Google, IBM CEOs Head to China With Trade War Brewing; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of GSMS 2017-GS5; 16/05/2018 – IT Services Market in Latin America 2018-2022 with Accenture, Capgemini, HCL Technologies, IBM, and Sonda Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – Komprise Announces Strategic Reseller Agreement With IBM To Enable Intelligent Data Management; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Cloud Rev $4.2B; 19/04/2018 – QTS Hybrid Colocation Now Available to IBM Cloud Customers Through Direct Link

Gagnon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc sold 131,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The hedge fund held 365,355 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.52 million, down from 496,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $966.35M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.47% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $22.8. About 547,412 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 22/04/2018 – DJ CareDx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDNA); 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Management Partners Buys 2.4% Position in CareDx; 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – TERM LOAN WILL MATURE ON APRIL 17, 2023; 22/03/2018 – CAREDX INC CDNA.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $61 MLN TO $63 MLN; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX SAYS ON APRIL 17 ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT AND GUARANTY – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – CAREDX INC CDNA.O FY2018 REV VIEW $61.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – CareDx Announces Completion of Debt Conversion; 13/04/2018 – Olerup QTYPE® Receives CE Mark Certification; 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss $31.6M

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Utd Technologies (NYSE:UTX) by 6,322 shares to 94,578 shares, valued at $12.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 7,073 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,373 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Trust (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage Wealth Advsrs invested 0% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Moreover, Janney Cap Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Mufg Americas Corp, a New York-based fund reported 48,665 shares. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Wi accumulated 0.91% or 49,876 shares. 493,996 were reported by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. First Manhattan holds 354,857 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of The West reported 2,641 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Budros Ruhlin & Roe accumulated 7,588 shares or 1.16% of the stock. Dumont And Blake Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.12% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). First Bancorporation owns 3,090 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Charter Trust Com has 74,176 shares for 1.25% of their portfolio. Dt Investment Prns Ltd holds 28,546 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Linscomb & Williams invested 0.3% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Cadence Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 17,390 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability Co owns 0.11% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 237,887 shares.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08 billion for 9.31 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

