Gagnon Advisors Has Decreased Its Caredx (CDNA) Holding by $4.07 Million; Schweitzer (SWM) Stock Declined While Pinebridge Investments LP Has Upped Its Holding

Gagnon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc sold 131,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 365,355 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.52 million, down from 496,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $35.34. About 339,747 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 215.96% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 211.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 29/03/2018 – CareDx Announces Completion of Debt Conversion; 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss/Shr $1.13; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – PROCEEDS OF TRANCHE A TERM LOAN WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES AND FOR REPAYMENT OF CO’S OUTSTANDING INDEBTEDNESS; 22/04/2018 – DJ CareDx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDNA); 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 25/04/2018 – BioCardia Receives New Potency Assay Patent, Providing Further Protection to Autologous Cell Therapy Programs in Heart Failure and Refractory Angina; 22/03/2018 – CAREDX INC CDNA.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $61 MLN TO $63 MLN; 24/05/2018 – CareDx to Hold Press Conference at American Transplant Congress; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A LICENSE AND COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT WITH ILLUMINA, INC – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 14c

Pinebridge Investments Lp increased its stake in Schweitzer (SWM) by 35.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinebridge Investments Lp bought 10,428 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.87% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 39,803 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, up from 29,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinebridge Investments Lp who had been investing in Schweitzer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $33.33. About 63,892 shares traded. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) has declined 27.15% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SWM News: 16/04/2018 Schweitzer-Mauduit Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q Adj EPS 82c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Schweitzer-Mauduit; 02/05/2018 – SCHWEITZER-MAUDUIT 1Q ADJ EPS 82C; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit 1Q EPS 68c; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q EPS 68C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Schweitzer-Mauduit International I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWM); 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Valero Energy Partners LP, One Liberty Propertie

More notable recent CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CareDx Announces KidneyCare and Showcases Leadership in Transplantation at ATC – GlobeNewswire” on May 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CareDx (CDNA) May Report Negative Earnings: Know the Trend Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on May 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CareDx to Participate in Upcoming Conferences Nasdaq:CDNA – GlobeNewswire” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CareDx’s AlloSeq cfDNA and QTYPE Solutions Featured at EFI 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AlloSure now available for Lung Transplant Patients – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 21, 2019.

Analysts await CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.12 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.18 actual earnings per share reported by CareDx, Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $776,100 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 11 investors sold CDNA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 3.39% more from 34.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Iszo Mgmt LP holds 16.86% or 327,106 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Limited holds 0% or 45,144 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn reported 697,107 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Com holds 131,203 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 45,132 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.01% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag holds 271,955 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Millrace Asset Gp owns 1% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 37,600 shares. Next Century Growth Investors Ltd Liability holds 905,425 shares. The Texas-based Twin Tree Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). 4.37M are owned by Fred Alger Mgmt Inc. Vanguard Gp Inc reported 0% stake. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 3,325 shares in its portfolio. 1.33 million were reported by Waddell & Reed Financial.

More notable recent Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Schweitzer-Mauduit International (SWM) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on May 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schweitzer-Mauduit: A Slow Burn To Growth – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2016. More interesting news about Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s (SWM) CEO Dr. Jeff Kramer on Q4 2017 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on February 22, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market News For Jan 3, 2019 – Yahoo Sports” with publication date: January 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold SWM shares while 41 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 1.41% less from 27.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Fincl has invested 0% in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Rhumbline Advisers owns 82,147 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Adams Asset Advisors Lc has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Alphaone Inv Limited Liability Co reported 1,869 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Art Advisors Lc has invested 0.05% in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Wedge L LP Nc invested 0% of its portfolio in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Voya Invest Mngmt Lc reported 12,837 shares. Bancorporation Of America Corp De reported 0% of its portfolio in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0.02% or 11,600 shares. Parkside Commercial Bank Tru has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). The New York-based Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). The Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0.01% in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Ameritas Invest Partners Incorporated reported 2,615 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Pinebridge Investments Lp, which manages about $38.23B and $4.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autozone Inc Com (NYSE:AZO) by 1,147 shares to 21,615 shares, valued at $22.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Standard Mtr Prods Inc Com (NYSE:SMP) by 21,927 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,606 shares, and cut its stake in American Eqty Invt Life Hld Com (NYSE:AEL).