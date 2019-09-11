Gagnon Advisors Has Cut Its Caredx (CDNA) Position by $4.07 Million; Shares Rose; Ecor1 Capital Has Trimmed Its Holding in Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) by $23.77 Million

Ecor1 Capital Llc decreased its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB) by 52.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecor1 Capital Llc sold 1.25M shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 1.15 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.71M, down from 2.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecor1 Capital Llc who had been investing in Assembly Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.73M market cap company. The stock increased 2.73% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $11.3. About 255,016 shares traded. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has declined 69.75% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ASMB News: 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences: Robust Antiviral Activity Observed in Hepatitis B Virus Patients From Positive Interim Data From Phase 1a and 1b Studies of ABI-H0731; 02/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Jackie Papkoff, PhD, Senior Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer Microbiome; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Presents Positive Interim Data from Phase 1a and 1b Studies of ABI-H0731 in HBV Patients in a Late-Breaker Session at the EASL Conference; 20/04/2018 – DJ Assembly Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASMB); 10/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences to Host Conference Call on April 12 to Review ABI-H0731 Interim Phase 1b Data in HBV Patients Featured in; 29/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Assembly Biosciences, MGP Ingredients, Globant S.A, 8point3; 12/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Graham Cooper as Chief Financial Officer and Operating Chief; 10/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences to Host Conference Call on April 12 to Review ABI-H0731 Interim Phase 1b Data in HBV Patients Featured in Late-Breaker Poster at EASL; 12/04/2018 – ASSEMBLY BIOSCIENCES INC ASMB.O SAYS GENERALLY SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; PLANNING UNDERWAY FOR PHASE 2A STUDIES BEGINNING SUMMER 2018; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences: Data Show Excellent Potency, Dose Response Across Patient Cohorts as Well as a Favorable Safety Profil

Gagnon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc sold 131,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The hedge fund held 365,355 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.52M, down from 496,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $911.04 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $20.44. About 1.34M shares traded or 45.75% up from the average. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 22/03/2018 – CAREDX INC CDNA.O FY2018 REV VIEW $61.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within LATAM Airlines Group S.A, Tupperware Brands, NorthWestern,; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX SAYS ON APRIL 17 ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT AND GUARANTY – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF HEARTCARE, A COMPREHENSIVE REJECTION SURVEILLANCE SOLUTION FOR HEART TRANSPLANT RECIPIENTS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 11 investors sold CDNA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 3.39% more from 34.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cortina Asset Mgmt reported 219,052 shares stake. Pdt Prtnrs Limited owns 61,754 shares. Caprock Grp Inc holds 8,205 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 46,344 shares. Paragon Assoc & Paragon Assoc Ii Joint Venture accumulated 50,000 shares or 1.49% of the stock. Meeder Asset Management has invested 0.02% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). 271,955 were accumulated by Deutsche Bancorp Ag. Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0.02% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Ameritas Investment Ptnrs holds 2,924 shares. Dorsey Wright And Assoc reported 0.01% stake. Teton holds 0.04% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 14,000 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Lc invested 0.04% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Tower Research Capital Ltd (Trc) invested 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

More notable recent CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CareDx to Participate in Upcoming Conferences Nasdaq:CDNA – GlobeNewswire” on June 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CareDx Welcomes Initiatives from US Government to Support Transplant Care – GlobeNewswire” published on March 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Grace ColÃ³n succeeds Amy Abernethy on the CareDx Board – GlobeNewswire” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What You Must Know About CareDx, Inc’s (NASDAQ:CDNA) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CareDx Agrees to Acquire OTTR Complete Transplant Management – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Analysts await CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.16 earnings per share, up 70.37% or $0.38 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.19 actual earnings per share reported by CareDx, Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.79% EPS growth.

More notable recent Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Assembly Biosciences Announces Presentation at International Association for the Study of the Liver Congress and Update on HBV Program in China – GlobeNewswire” on June 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Assembly Biosciences Reports Inducement Grants under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Puma Leaps, Aerie Borrows, Hepion Back In Nasdaq’s Good Books – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Assembly Biosciences Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Recent Highlights – GlobeNewswire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Biotech Stocks With Major Catalysts in April – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 02, 2019.

Analysts await Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.97 earnings per share, down 11.49% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.87 per share. After $-0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Assembly Biosciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.72% negative EPS growth.

Ecor1 Capital Llc, which manages about $1.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crispr Therapeutics Ag by 1.67M shares to 1.88M shares, valued at $67.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 352,831 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Myokardia Inc.