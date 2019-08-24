Gagnon Advisors Decreased Holding in Caredx (CDNA) by $4.07 Million as Stock Value Rose; Olstein Capital Management LP Has Cut Hologic (HOLX) Holding by $336,000 as Stock Rose

Olstein Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Hologic Inc (HOLX) by 10.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp sold 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 61,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95M, down from 68,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Hologic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.45% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $48.13. About 1.52M shares traded. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has risen 19.41% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 19/04/2018 – Women Treated with Hologic’s NovaSure® Endometrial Ablation System in New Study Reported Higher Amenorrhea Rates than Those Tr; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent Involved in Delaware Infringement Case; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: HOLOGIC CHALLENGING ENZO PATENT IN INFRINGEMENT CASE; 26/03/2018 – HOLOGIC INC HOLX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 03/05/2018 – HOLOGIC INC HOLX.O : LEERINK CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 27/03/2018 – HOLOGIC REPORTS FDA OKS 3DIMENSIONS MAMMOGRAPHY IMAGING TECH; 03/05/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: HOLOGIC RTGS UNAFFECTED BY WRITE-DOWN; 19/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Hologic, Inc./; 14/05/2018 – hologic, inc. | myosure manual tissue removal device | K173901 | 05/08/2018 |; 03/05/2018 – HOLOGIC RECEIVES HEALTH CANADA AUTHORIZATION TO MARKET SCULPSURE® LASER FOR NON-INVASIVE BODY CONTOURING (LIPOLYSIS) OF THE BACK, INNER AND OUTER THIGHS, AND UNDER THE CHIN

Gagnon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc sold 131,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The hedge fund held 365,355 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.52 million, down from 496,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $966.35M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.47% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $22.8. About 547,412 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 24/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within LATAM Airlines Group S.A, Tupperware Brands, NorthWestern,; 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Management Partners Buys 2.4% Position in CareDx; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX SAYS ON APRIL 17 ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT AND GUARANTY – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – CareDx Launches HeartCare® for Heart Transplant Recipients; 01/05/2018 – CareDx Activities at American Transplant Congress; 22/03/2018 – CAREDX INC CDNA.O FY2018 REV VIEW $61.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – OLERUP QTYPE RECEIVED CE MARK APPROVAL AND IS AVAILABLE ON BOTH ROCHE & APPLIED BIOSYSTEMS PLATFORMS; 28/03/2018 – CAREDX HOLDER MERCKLE INTL GMBH REPORTS 4.11% STAKE; 10/05/2018 – CareDx Sees FY18 Rev $64M-$66M; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX – UNDER TERMS OF LICENSE AGREEMENT, COMPANY WILL PAY ROYALTIES IN MID-SINGLE TO LOW-DOUBLE DIGITS ON SALES OF FUTURE COMMERCIALIZED PRODUCTS

Olstein Capital Management Lp, which manages about $769.90 million and $606.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 30,200 shares to 177,200 shares, valued at $9.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tapestry Inc by 28,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 189,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:HCAC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 36 investors sold HOLX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 253.74 million shares or 1.48% less from 257.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Texas-based Stephens Management Group Ltd Liability has invested 0.68% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Nuwave Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 475 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 22,500 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 247 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 14,100 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. D E Shaw And Communication, a New York-based fund reported 1.30M shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lc has invested 0% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 4,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tekla Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 19,546 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Majedie Asset Management Ltd invested in 0.26% or 77,057 shares. Gradient Investments Lc reported 104 shares stake. Bb&T, North Carolina-based fund reported 123,223 shares. Kahn Brothers Group Inc De has invested 0% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Parsec Mgmt invested in 110,391 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.02% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 11 investors sold CDNA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 3.39% more from 34.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Bancshares reported 7,368 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Llc owns 1,000 shares. 1.00M are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Victory Cap Mngmt reported 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Principal Grp Incorporated Incorporated reported 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Parametric Portfolio Associates reported 0% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Citigroup accumulated 6,552 shares or 0% of the stock. Caprock Grp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 8,205 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De holds 0% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 1,195 shares. Lord Abbett Co Limited reported 2.22 million shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. 365,355 were reported by Gagnon Limited Liability Company. Woodmont Invest Counsel Lc stated it has 0.1% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Invesco Ltd accumulated 411,079 shares or 0% of the stock. Armstrong Henry H Assocs holds 0.08% or 16,036 shares. Gagnon Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 7.52% or 1.09M shares.

