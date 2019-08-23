Gagnon Advisors Decreased Caredx (CDNA) Stake by $4.07 Million; Partnervest Advisory Services Has Decreased Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Position as Stock Value Declined

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc sold 499.98 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 17,238 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $152,000, down from 500.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $8.77. About 40.49 million shares traded or 13.83% up from the average. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 03/04/2018 – TABLE-March Canada light vehicle sales by major automakers; 22/03/2018 – Self-driving car industry confronts trust issues after Uber crash; 07/03/2018 – NYC Pride March Grand Marshals Are Billie Jean King, Lambda Legal, Tyler Ford and Kenita Placide to Spearhead June 24th March; 30/05/2018 – Ford Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – U.S. MARCH NEW VEHICLE SALES SEEN UP 0.4 PERCENT IN MARCH – J.D. POWER AND LMC AUTOMOTIVE; 03/04/2018 – Ford Mulls Following GM in Ditching Monthly U.S. Sales Reports; 25/04/2018 – Ford Increases Cost Savings Target to $25.5 Billion by 2022, Up From $14 Billion Previously Outlined; 26/04/2018 – WJRT-TV: Ford scaling back car business to focus on trucks, SUVs, crossovers; 12/03/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Patrick Brown likely out as candidate under Doug Ford, Ontario PC; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO. TO PROVIDE UPDATE ON MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PRODUCTS

Gagnon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc sold 131,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The hedge fund held 365,355 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.52M, down from 496,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $966.35M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.47% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $22.8. About 547,412 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 18/04/2018 – CAREDX SAYS ON APRIL 17 ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT AND GUARANTY – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss/Shr $1.13; 13/04/2018 – Olerup QTYPE® Receives CE Mark Certification; 13/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – OLERUP QTYPE RECEIVED CE MARK APPROVAL AND IS AVAILABLE ON BOTH ROCHE & APPLIED BIOSYSTEMS PLATFORMS

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $418.45M and $241.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 17,939 shares to 27,422 shares, valued at $834,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 7,795 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,376 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea Invest Corporation, a Korea-based fund reported 1.09M shares. Cibc Mkts Inc has 389,185 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Management owns 215,704 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Huntington Bankshares holds 151,541 shares. Old Second State Bank Of Aurora reported 0% stake. Davenport And Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 47,700 shares in its portfolio. 37,447 are owned by Strategy Asset Managers Ltd. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gru Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 144,556 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Commercial Bank And Tru, a Missouri-based fund reported 2,606 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Com reported 0.43% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Vident Investment Advisory Llc holds 140,407 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested in 0.09% or 206,300 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance invested 0.02% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Voya Mngmt Limited Company owns 0.04% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 2.27 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can stated it has 0.09% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F).

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.20B for 7.31 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $8.29 million activity. The insider LECHLEITER JOHN C bought $95,950. FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR bought 840,962 shares worth $8.00M.

More notable recent Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Ford Recalls Recalls 14,000 Model Year 2020 Ford and Lincoln SUVs – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Auto stocks drop on tariff escalation – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Detroit automakers prep for UAW talks – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: SPLK, F, ULTA, TSLA, DKS – Investorplace.com” published on August 22, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Key Ford Insider Makes Major Purchase of Ford Shares – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 05, 2019.