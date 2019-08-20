Gagnon Advisors Decreased By $4.07 Million Its Caredx (CDNA) Holding; 3 Bullish Analysts Covering Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM)

Gagnon Advisors Llc decreased Caredx Inc (CDNA) stake by 26.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gagnon Advisors Llc sold 131,300 shares as Caredx Inc (CDNA)’s stock rose 21.10%. The Gagnon Advisors Llc holds 365,355 shares with $11.52 million value, down from 496,655 last quarter. Caredx Inc now has $1.05 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.15% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $24.85. About 295,586 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Made One-Time Payment to Illumina and Will Pay Royalties on Sales of Future Commercialized Products; 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in CareDx; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION, DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO ILLUMINA’S TRANSPLANT CLINICAL APPLICATION PRODUCTS; 29/03/2018 – CareDx Announces Completion of Debt Conversion; 13/04/2018 – Olerup QTYPE® Receives CE Mark Certification; 09/03/2018 CareDx Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 47 Days; 25/04/2018 – BioCardia Receives New Potency Assay Patent, Providing Further Protection to Autologous Cell Therapy Programs in Heart Failure and Refractory Angina; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX SAYS ON APRIL 17 ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT AND GUARANTY – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF HEARTCARE, A COMPREHENSIVE REJECTION SURVEILLANCE SOLUTION FOR HEART TRANSPLANT RECIPIENTS

Among 6 analysts covering HudBay Minerals (TSE:HBM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. HudBay Minerals has $11.5 highest and $9 lowest target. $10.17’s average target is 142.14% above currents $4.2 stock price. HudBay Minerals had 8 analyst reports since February 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $11 target in Monday, March 11 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $9 target in Thursday, February 28 report. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by Scotia Capital. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Sunday, February 24 by IBC. The stock has “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, March 14. Scotia Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 11 report. See Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) latest ratings:

Among 3 analysts covering CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. CareDx has $4800 highest and $3000 lowest target. $37.50’s average target is 50.91% above currents $24.85 stock price. CareDx had 9 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $42 target in Thursday, February 21 report. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Raymond James. H.C. Wainwright maintained CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) rating on Thursday, March 7. H.C. Wainwright has “Hold” rating and $30 target. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $46 target in Friday, March 22 report. The stock of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, February 27.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold CDNA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 3.39% more from 34.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Mngmt Llc has 0.01% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 376,884 shares. Federated Pa owns 0.02% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 240,374 shares. Parametric Assoc Ltd Co owns 49,801 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hbk Invs LP has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Swiss Bank & Trust holds 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) or 59,900 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company accumulated 0% or 39,430 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 67,633 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 12,575 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The invested 0% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Gilder Gagnon Howe Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 119,565 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 10,372 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation invested in 0% or 190,751 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). First Interstate Bankshares holds 0.02% or 3,200 shares. American Century invested 0% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

The stock decreased 3.89% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $4.2. About 290,554 shares traded. Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) has 0.00% since August 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HBM News: 29/03/2018 Hudbay Announces Updated Technical Report for Constancia and Provides Annual Reserve and Resource Update; 16/04/2018 – Hudbay to Host Conference Call for First Quarter 2018 Results; 18/04/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS INC EXTENDS GAINS, RISES 8.9 PCT TO C$9.70, AS BASE METALS PRICES CLIMB; 03/05/2018 – Hudbay Announces Election of Directors; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 19C; 02/05/2018 – Hudbay Minerals 1Q Net $41.4M; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q EPS 16C; 03/04/2018 – ROYAL NICKEL CORP – HUDBAY HAS NOT PROVIDED REED MINE 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q REV. $386.7M, EST. $366.4M

Hudbay Minerals Inc., an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. The company has market cap of $1.10 billion. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. It currently has negative earnings. The firm owns four polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and a copper project in Arizona, United States.