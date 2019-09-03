Gagnon Advisors Cut Its Holding in Caredx (CDNA) by $4.07 Million; Exact Sciences (EXAS) Shares Rose While Wisconsin Capital Management Trimmed Its Position by $1.26 Million

Gagnon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc sold 131,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The hedge fund held 365,355 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.52M, down from 496,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $955.58 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.51% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $22.82. About 573,798 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 24/05/2018 – CareDx to Hold Press Conference at American Transplant Congress; 29/03/2018 – CareDx Announces Completion of Debt Conversion; 09/05/2018 – CAREDX IN LICENSE & COMMERCIALIZATION PACT WITH ILLUMINA; 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina; 13/04/2018 – Olerup QTYPE® Receives CE Mark Certification; 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss $31.6M; 09/05/2018 – CareDx expands NGS Transplant Product Offerings; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – TERM LOAN WILL MATURE ON APRIL 17, 2023; 22/04/2018 – DJ CareDx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDNA); 22/03/2018 – CAREDX INC CDNA.O FY2018 REV VIEW $61.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 34.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc sold 14,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 27,125 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35 million, down from 41,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $119.22. About 973,637 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 26/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP EXAS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $420 MLN TO $430 MLN; 20/03/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP – STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018; 06/03/2018 Mayo Clinic’s Dr. Paul Limburg to join Exact Sciences medical leadership; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES 1Q LOSS PER SHARE 33C, EST. LOSS PER SHARE 38C; 30/05/2018 – American Cancer Society recommends earlier colorectal cancer screening; 21/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – Mark Stenhouse to join Exact Sciences as President, Cologuard; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss/Shr 33c; 16/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Corp: We admit to being early. But the science won’t be held back

More notable recent CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CareDx Adds iBox Technology, Next Step Towards Artificial Intelligence in Transplant Care – GlobeNewswire” on May 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “AlloSure now available for Lung Transplant Patients – GlobeNewswire” published on February 21, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CareDx applauds HHS Report on Cost Savings of Lifetime Immunosuppressive Drug Coverage for Transplant Patients – GlobeNewswire” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why CareDx Stock Is Rising Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CareDx Supports Momentum in Medicare Immunosuppressive Medication Legislation – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 11 investors sold CDNA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 3.39% more from 34.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bamco Inc has 360,492 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 41,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Interstate State Bank invested in 0.02% or 3,200 shares. Bancshares Of America De owns 219,711 shares. Hbk Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 12,621 shares in its portfolio. 75,034 were reported by Raymond James And Associates. Twin Tree Management LP invested in 0% or 244 shares. D E Shaw And stated it has 0.01% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Millrace Asset Group reported 37,600 shares or 1% of all its holdings. Victory Capital Mgmt invested in 0% or 1,010 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp owns 0% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 4,377 shares. Art Lc invested in 0.03% or 13,349 shares. Moreover, Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks has 0.14% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 240,120 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 45,132 shares. Wesbanco Bancorporation Incorporated holds 0.04% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 25,517 shares.

Analysts await CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.16 earnings per share, up 70.37% or $0.38 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.19 actual earnings per share reported by CareDx, Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.79% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson accumulated 4,857 shares. Moody Natl Bank Tru Division stated it has 166,945 shares. 35,039 were accumulated by Profund Advisors Limited Liability Corp. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 20,958 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Citigroup invested 0.04% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Gam Holding Ag holds 31,695 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Signalpoint Asset Management Lc has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Nine Masts Capital Limited reported 4,214 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Llc Il has invested 0.03% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Wyoming-based Friess Associates Limited Liability Com has invested 0.62% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Moreover, Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity Research has 0.03% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.02% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Associated Banc, Alabama-based fund reported 2,342 shares. 290 are owned by Morgan Dempsey Cap Management Ltd Liability. Manchester Capital Ltd Liability Com has 453 shares.

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $411.19M and $112.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 9,000 shares to 77,549 shares, valued at $2.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 10,917 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.41 earnings per share, down 36.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Exact Sciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.67% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: EXAS, GILD, PSTG – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Exact Sciences (EXAS) to Post Q1 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” published on April 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “EXAS Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Here’s Why Genetic Testing Stocks Rose as Much as 25.4% in July – Motley Fool” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exact Sciences Is An Attractive Cancer Diagnostics Pick – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.