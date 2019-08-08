Gagnon Advisors Cut Caredx (CDNA) Holding by $4.07 Million; Stock Value Rose; Tctc Holdings Has Increased Its Holding in Union Pac (UNP) by $343,018

Tctc Holdings Llc increased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 65.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tctc Holdings Llc bought 2,054 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 5,193 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $868,000, up from 3,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tctc Holdings Llc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $168.62. About 498,821 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Gagnon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc sold 131,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The hedge fund held 365,355 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.52 million, down from 496,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $27.73. About 208,139 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 09/05/2018 – CAREDX IN LICENSE & COMMERCIALIZATION PACT WITH ILLUMINA; 18/04/2018 – CareDx Closes Debt Refinancing; 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Management Partners Buys 2.4% Position in CareDx; 09/03/2018 CareDx Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 47 Days; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – PROCEEDS OF TRANCHE A TERM LOAN WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES AND FOR REPAYMENT OF CO’S OUTSTANDING INDEBTEDNESS; 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 13/04/2018 – Olerup QTYPE® Receives CE Mark Certification; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION, DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO ILLUMINA’S TRANSPLANT CLINICAL APPLICATION PRODUCTS; 10/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF HEARTCARE, A COMPREHENSIVE REJECTION SURVEILLANCE SOLUTION FOR HEART TRANSPLANT RECIPIENTS

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $776,100 activity.

More notable recent CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AlloSure Heart Clinical Validation Published in Leading Transplant Journal – GlobeNewswire” on March 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Exelixis Signs Cancer Drug Licensing Deal, Adamis Offering, Surmodics Surges On Earnings – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CareDx to Announce First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on May 8th, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is CareDx, Inc’s (NASDAQ:CDNA) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Stockhouse.com‘s news article titled: “CDNA INVESTIGATION REMINDER: Hagens Berman Reminds CareDx (CDNA) Investors to Investigation of Possible Disclosure Violations – Stockhouse” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 11 investors sold CDNA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 3.39% more from 34.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Michigan-based Sigma Planning has invested 0.03% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Virtu Financial Ltd Company reported 35,430 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Awm Inv Inc holds 286,002 shares or 1.77% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Blackrock holds 0% or 2.46 million shares in its portfolio. Castleark Management Ltd invested in 196,005 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Ameriprise Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). 2.27 million were reported by Vanguard Grp Incorporated. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 21,294 shares stake. Secor LP stated it has 0.07% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Friess Assoc Ltd Liability Company accumulated 202,698 shares. Rk Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 0.6% or 66,300 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 206,234 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fincl Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 219,711 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Capital Investors holds 0.47% or 507,835 shares in its portfolio. Alberta – Canada-based Mawer Investment Limited has invested 1.94% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Horan reported 65,555 shares. Vident Advisory Ltd has 1,502 shares. Tortoise Inv Ltd Company invested in 0.11% or 2,562 shares. Kidder Stephen W holds 1,694 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.12% or 119,385 shares. Fiduciary Financial Svcs Of The Southwest Tx accumulated 5,848 shares. Peoples Fincl Services reported 0.77% stake. Pitcairn stated it has 5,440 shares. Arete Wealth Ltd Llc reported 4,449 shares. 6,757 were reported by Wagner Bowman Corporation. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa owns 0.16% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 48,325 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 3.82 million shares. Brown Cap Limited Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 3,720 shares.