Gagnon Advisors Boosted Its Holding in Castlight Health (CSLT) by $2.22 Million; As Ally Finl (ALLY) Market Value Rose, Holder Glendon Capital Management LP Has Decreased Holding

Gagnon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Castlight Health Inc (CSLT) by 63.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc bought 740,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.91M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.16M, up from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Castlight Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $429.00 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.98. About 178,791 shares traded. Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) has declined 6.41% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.84% the S&P500. Some Historical CSLT News: 10/05/2018 – CASTLIGHT HEALTH INC CSLT.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $150 MLN TO $155 MLN; 10/05/2018 – CASTLIGHT HEALTH INC CSLT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.12, REV VIEW $153.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – CASTLIGHT HEALTH INC CSLT.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR LOSS ABOUT $0.11 TO $0.15; 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Castlight Health Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSLT); 22/05/2018 – Castlight Health to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health 1Q Rev $36.5M; 25/05/2018 – Castlight Health Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 25/05/2018 – CFO Nolan Registers 924 Of Castlight Health Inc

Glendon Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.35M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.71M, down from 2.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ally Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $33.58. About 1.23 million shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 8.97% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 66C; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q EPS 57c; 03/05/2018 – Ally Financial Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 03/04/2018 – Personetics and its Customers to Discuss Al in Banking at the 2018 Retail Banking Conference; 23/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL – CEO, OTHER DIRECTORS OF CO CONTINUE TO RECOMMEND THAT STOCKHOLDERS VOTE FOR THE ELECTION OF HOBBS TO CO’S BOARD; 23/03/2018 – TIME and Ally Financial Honor North Carolina Auto Dealer; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN OF 2.64%, UP 4 BPS YOY; 17/04/2018 – Primeritus Financial Services Receives Top Honor from Ally Financial; 25/05/2018 – Ally Financial at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 12; 16/05/2018 – Ally Encourages Consumers to Save Their Savings with New Campaign

Glendon Capital Management Lp, which manages about $947.63M and $404.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvr Partners Lp (NYSE:UAN) by 206,513 shares to 2.07 million shares, valued at $8.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ALLY’s profit will be $380.92 million for 8.65 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Ally Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

