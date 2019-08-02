Gagnon Advisors Boosted Holding in Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN); Bridger Management Has Cut Its Viasat (VSAT) Stake by $6.99 Million

Gagnon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN) by 89.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc bought 189,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 401,648 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01M, up from 211,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Flexion Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.19 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $9.77. About 317,827 shares traded. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) has declined 56.61% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.61% the S&P500. Some Historical FLXN News: 08/05/2018 – FLEXION THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $1.10; 09/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Short-Interest Ratio Rises 56% to 21 Days; 07/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Names David Arkowitz as Chief Fincl Officer; 26/03/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – FLEXION THERAPEUTICS ZILRETTA RECOMMENDED BY CMS; 07/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Names David Arkowitz as Chief Financial Officer; 04/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Announces ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) Recommended for Unique J Code by CMS; 26/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics: 74% of Patients Received Second Admin of ZILRETTA Between Weeks 16 and 24; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys 1.8% of Flexion Therapeutics; 24/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics to Present Data on ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) at the Acad

Bridger Management Llc decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (VSAT) by 15.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridger Management Llc sold 90,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% . The hedge fund held 480,179 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.21M, down from 570,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridger Management Llc who had been investing in Viasat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $80.19. About 314,051 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 17/04/2018 – Telecom Consulting Group (TCG) Becomes Master Agent Partner of Viasat Business Internet Services; 24/05/2018 – ViaSat 4Q Rev $439.7M; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.34; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – CONFIRMED THAT EUTELSAT’S VIASAT-3 DECISION HAS NO DIRECT IMPACT ON EXISTING CONTRACTS; 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT 4Q REV. $439.7M, EST. $423.8M; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Viasat’s Ratings Outlook To Negative, Affirms B1 Cfr; 27/03/2018 – VIASAT INC VSAT.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $46; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT – WILL NOT BE MOVING FORWARD WITH EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS DUE TO EUTELSAT’S DECISION TO PURSUE LOCAL MARKET ALTERNATIVE; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – VIASAT-3 PROGRAM FOR EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA (EMEA) IS “WELL UNDERWAY AND ON TRACK”

Gagnon Advisors Llc, which manages about $166.57M and $174.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 131,300 shares to 365,355 shares, valued at $11.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold FLXN shares while 26 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 32.53 million shares or 4.68% less from 34.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0% in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Morgan Stanley reported 1.22M shares. 401,648 are held by Gagnon Advisors Ltd Liability Corp. Citigroup has invested 0% of its portfolio in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Sei Company owns 26,262 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Amer Fincl Gru reported 317,700 shares. Moreover, Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has 0% invested in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) for 359,311 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has invested 0% in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). 27,045 were reported by Sg Americas Lc. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 407,174 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd reported 69,379 shares stake. Rhumbline Advisers has 44,317 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Redmile Limited Co holds 21,630 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 31,284 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $178,756 activity. Clayman Michael D. also bought $50,009 worth of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) shares. The insider Arkowitz David bought $27,627.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold VSAT shares while 45 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 57.60 million shares or 5.14% less from 60.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia-based Swift Run Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 0.2% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Profund Advsr Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 8,426 shares. 51,384 were reported by Metropolitan Life Ny. Jane Street Gru Limited invested in 7,414 shares or 0% of the stock. 14,200 are held by Wellington Shields Cap Management. 2,632 are held by Landscape Mngmt Llc. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Company reported 2,951 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 82,261 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Comerica State Bank holds 0.02% or 36,261 shares. State Street Corp owns 1.78M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.01% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) or 84,795 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Campbell Adviser Limited Company reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Illinois-based Castleark Management Limited Com has invested 0.37% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Mig Llc stated it has 0.57% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT).

Analysts await Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.20 EPS, up 64.91% or $0.37 from last year’s $-0.57 per share. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by Viasat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -600.00% negative EPS growth.