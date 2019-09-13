Gabelli Securities Upped Celgene (CELG) Stake; Ashfield Capital Partners Has Boosted Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding by $3.01 Million as Shares Rose

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 16.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc bought 21,634 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 150,156 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.97 million, up from 128,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 4.78 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fall; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY PREDICTS $225M DOMESTIC OPENING WEEKEND IN FOR AVENGERS; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named Pres of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Adj EPS $1.84; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers deal for Sky News to ease fears on Murdoch’s power; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on streaming in strategic restructuring; 15/05/2018 – Anchorage Adds Avaya Holdings, Exits T-Mobile, Cuts Disney: 13F; 11/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ lands in ‘Star Wars’ galaxy and cast puts drama behind; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY REPORTS STRATEGIC REORGANIZATION

Gabelli Securities Inc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 53.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Securities Inc bought 174,594 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 502,920 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.49M, up from 328,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Securities Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $98.4. About 2.75M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis pays $9 billion for gene therapy company; Merck’s Keytruda scores a win; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Large Cap Growth Adds Monster Beverage, Exits Celgene; 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS About $8.95 Ex-June Dilution; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line; 24/05/2018 – Celgene Corporation Announces Additional $3 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization and Plans to Execute a $2 Billion Accelerate; 31/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – ASR PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED ON OR BEFORE AUGUST 31, 2018; 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA GRANTED OPDIVO COMBO BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION; 29/03/2018 – CELGENE CORP CELG.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM MARKET WEIGHT

Gabelli Securities Inc, which manages about $1.30B and $933.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Prodtns (NYSE:DIS) by 31,821 shares to 3,000 shares, valued at $419,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fox Corp Cl B by 125,652 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,702 shares, and cut its stake in Altaba Inc.

