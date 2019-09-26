Gabelli Securities Trimmed Disney Walt Prodtns (DIS) Position as Market Value Rose; Hawk Ridge Management Has Decreased Stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S A (OEC) by $5.08 Million

Gabelli Securities Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Prodtns (DIS) by 91.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Securities Inc sold 31,821 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 3,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $419,000, down from 34,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Securities Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Prodtns for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $133.09. About 6.32M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 02/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Paul Giamatti joins @TheRock in Disney’s #JungleCruise; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 14/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Co Announces Strategic Reorganization; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS HAS BEEN SOME INTERACTION WITH COMCAST CMCSA.O; 12/04/2018 – New, Re-Imagined ESPN App – with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service – Launches to Sports Fans Today; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox: Bd Recommends Stockholders Vote in Favor of the Proposal to Adopt the Disney Merger Agreement; 09/03/2018 – Here’s a bird’s eye view of Disney’s new Star Wars theme park; 08/05/2018 – Disney Earnings Beat After ‘Black Panther’ Blockbuster Performance — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – Zooey Deschanel, Kelsey Grammer, Taye Diggs, Rebel Wilson And Jane Krakowski Lead All-Star Cast In Disney’s Beauty And The Beast In Concert At The Hollywood Bowl Performed With Orchestra Live-To-Film

Hawk Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S A (OEC) by 34.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc sold 241,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.62% . The institutional investor held 455,882 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.76 million, down from 697,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Orion Engineered Carbons S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $982.66M market cap company. The stock increased 3.42% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $16.32. About 270,660 shares traded. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) has declined 39.78% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.78% the S&P500. Some Historical OEC News: 10/04/2018 – Orion Engineered Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Westfield Capital Company Buys 2% Position in Orion Engineered; 17/05/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons 1Q Rev $406.7M; 14/05/2018 – Cardinal Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Orion Engineered; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Orion Outlook To Positive; Affirms Ba3 Cfr; 08/03/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons to Attend the Barclays Chemical and Ag ROC Stars Conference 2018; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY ADJ EPS $0.52; 09/05/2018 – Bamco Buys New 1.7% Position in Orion Engineered; 17/05/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons 1Q EPS 40c; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s: Positive Outlook Reflects View Orion’s Operational Performance Will Remain Solid This Year

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Weiss Multi invested in 0.86% or 232,937 shares. Everett Harris Com Ca invested 3.98% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa accumulated 15,696 shares. Tanaka Capital Mngmt Inc holds 285 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment has 27,921 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Lc holds 347,250 shares. Ameriprise Financial accumulated 8.02M shares or 0.5% of the stock. Mengis Cap Management Inc owns 29,192 shares or 1.25% of their US portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corporation holds 24.16M shares. Buckingham Capital Management holds 1.6% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 60,504 shares. Lodestar Inv Counsel Llc Il reported 3.34% stake. Norinchukin Bancorporation The accumulated 417,858 shares. South Dakota Inv Council stated it has 391,556 shares. Argent Trust invested 0.75% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 7.70M shares or 0.21% of the stock.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney lays off almost 60 in Media Distribution – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “The Walt Disney Company Executives to Discuss Fiscal Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results via Webcast – Business Wire” published on September 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Great Stocks You Can Buy and Hold Forever – Motley Fool” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Disney Stock Driven By Disney+ Presents a Problem for Investors – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “One Major Difference Between Disney’s Original Series and Netflix’s – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Gabelli Securities Inc, which manages about $1.30B and $933.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A by 7,150 shares to 505,173 shares, valued at $23.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Versum Matls Inc Com by 375,132 shares in the quarter, for a total of 512,037 shares, and has risen its stake in Worldpay Inc.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 30.81 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Orion Engineered Carbons Announces General Meetings – Business Wire” on March 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Orion Engineered Carbons Adopts Platts North West Europe 1% Sulfur Fuel Oil Index for Pricing Formula in Europe – Business Wire” published on June 07, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Orion Engineered Carbons Reaffirms 2018 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance and Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call – Business Wire” on February 06, 2019. More interesting news about Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Orion Engineered Carbons’ CEO Corning Painter Purchased OEC Stock – Business Wire” published on November 14, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Orion Engineered Carbons to Present at the Jefferies 2019 Industrials Conference – Business Wire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.