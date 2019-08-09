Gabelli Securities Stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NXPI) Lowered by $8.62 Million as Stock Declined; Srs Investment Management Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Cut by $225.38 Million

Srs Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 63.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srs Investment Management Llc sold 2.03M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 1.18M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.84M, down from 3.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srs Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $137.89. About 14.02 million shares traded or 53.76% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources via @GregRoumeliotis; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Media Networks Rev $6.14B; 10/05/2018 – Disney Parks: PHOTOS: Stars from Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Infinity War” visited Shanghai Disney Resort for an; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total Segment Operating Income Before Depreciation And Amortization Of $1; 15/03/2018 – Sky Confidentiality Pact Also With Walt Disney Co; 08/05/2018 – Report on Business: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s says that Comcast’s firm offer for Sky will not impact ratings; 12/04/2018 – PANEL SAYS DISNEY, FOX AND SKY HAS ACCEPTED THESE RULINGS; 12/04/2018 – Multi-billion Dollar Digital Content Industry Swells as Consumer’s Media Consumption Intensifies; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q EPS $1.95

Gabelli Securities Inc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NXPI) by 74.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Securities Inc sold 97,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 32,911 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91 million, down from 130,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Securities Inc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $101.48. About 2.54 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 6, 2018; 13/04/2018 – Delay Could Scuttle Qualcomm Purchase of NXP; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video); 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 16, 2018; 13/04/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm refile with MOFCOM, source says [02:36 BST14 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 26/05/2018 – China Likely to Approve Qualcomm’s Planned Acquisition of NXP Semiconductors in the Next Few Days; 26/05/2018 – China Set to Approve Qualcomm Purchase of NXP Semiconductors; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS REMEDIES IN CHINA SIMILAR TO EU FOR NXP; 28/03/2018 – NXP Semiconductors sells China JV stake as Qualcomm takeover awaits Beíjing nod; 27/03/2018 – ADVANCED SEMICONDUCTOR ENGINEERING 2311.TW SAYS UNIT J&R HOLDING BUYS 40 PCT STAKE IN SUZHOU ASEN SEMICONDUCTORS FOR $127 MLN FROM NXP B.V

Srs Investment Management Llc, which manages about $3.65B and $4.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 2.04 million shares to 6.92M shares, valued at $227.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 550,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.80M shares, and has risen its stake in Zillow Group Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Group Inc Inc holds 4.17M shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc has invested 0.22% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability reported 8.73% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% or 808 shares. Cannell Peter B & Incorporated accumulated 427,150 shares. Fdx Advsr Incorporated holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 15,260 shares. Gam Hldg Ag has 40,195 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Moreover, Contour Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 4.05% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 509,156 shares. Motco owns 51,230 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Ami Inc stated it has 1.86% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Proffitt And Goodson, a Tennessee-based fund reported 10,119 shares. World Asset Mgmt Inc, a Michigan-based fund reported 128,532 shares. Alexandria Capital Ltd Com owns 0.45% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 28,041 shares. 30,901 were reported by Wellington Shields Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corp owns 3.57 million shares for 0.27% of their portfolio.

Gabelli Securities Inc, which manages about $1.30B and $777.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Navigators Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:NAVG) by 33,622 shares to 86,569 shares, valued at $6.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lennar B Shares by 64,366 shares in the quarter, for a total of 178,016 shares, and has risen its stake in Arris International Plc.

