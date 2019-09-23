Gabelli Securities Stake in Disney Walt Prodtns (DIS) Lowered as Stock Rose; As Tecnoglass (TGLS) Shares Declined, Rutabaga Capital Management Upped Its Holding by $470,970

Gabelli Securities Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Prodtns (DIS) by 91.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Securities Inc sold 31,821 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 3,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $419,000, down from 34,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Securities Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Prodtns for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $132.53. About 3.45M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: FOX-DISNEY NOT THE BIGGEST THREAT TO US; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 24/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES ‘AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ EARN $210M IN OPENING WKND; 30/05/2018 – Trump Knocks Disney’s Iger for `Horrible Statements’ About Him; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight for Fox entertainment prize; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: 52% OF VOTES CAST AGAINST ‘SAY ON PAY’ RESOLUTION; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ ESTIMATED $349M WEEKEND; 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – AWARE OF PRESS RELEASE OF COMCAST CORPORATION OF MAY 23; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Pulse shooter scoped out Disney World, West Palm Beach: widow; 15/04/2018 – Disney Blog: Lucasfilm reveals `Crew’ a new TV spot for Solo: A Star Wars Story

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) by 11.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc bought 78,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.56% . The hedge fund held 740,547 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.81M, up from 662,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tecnoglass Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $342.72M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $7.64. About 97,549 shares traded or 61.57% up from the average. Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) has declined 18.11% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.11% the S&P500. Some Historical TGLS News: 14/03/2018 – Tecnoglass 4Q Rev $84.3M; 09/05/2018 – Tecnoglass 1Q Rev $84.9M; 09/05/2018 – Tecnoglass 1Q EPS 30c; 14/03/2018 – Tecnoglass 4Q EPS 3c; 09/05/2018 – TECNOGLASS INC – REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK FOR DOUBLE-DIGIT REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA GROWTH; 09/05/2018 – Tecnoglass Sees FY Rev $345M-$365M; 14/03/2018 – Tecnoglass Expects 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $71.0M-$81.0M; 08/03/2018 TECNOGLASS ANNOUNCES TIMING OF REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND FOR FIRST QUARTER 2018; 09/05/2018 – Tecnoglass 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 24/05/2018 – Tecnoglass Short-Interest Ratio Rises 123% to 47 Days

Gabelli Securities Inc, which manages about $1.30B and $933.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 95,117 shares to 176,167 shares, valued at $11.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 30.68 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.69 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.61, from 2.3 in 2019Q1.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07B and $350.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) by 127,059 shares to 801,830 shares, valued at $8.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.